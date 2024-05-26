PM Modi waives Rs 16 trillion debt of 22 neglected millionaires and farmers: Rahul Gandhi | Chandigarh News





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had only worked for the benefit of 22 millionaires, “forgoing their debt of Rs 16 trillion in the last ten years”, while neglecting farmers' debts.

He also criticized the media for not addressing farmers' issues and instead highlighting (Anant) Ambani's marriage. He accused the BJP government of destroying small businesses through demonetization and poor implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Campaigning for Shimla Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri in Nahan in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, Rahul urged voters to support all four Congress candidates in the state. Voting will be held on June 1 in the four Lok Sabha seats, Mandi, Shimla (reserved for Scheduled Castes), Hamirpur and Kangra, as well as in the six Assembly seats bypassing Dharamshala, Kutlehar, Badsar, Gagret, Lahaul- Spiti and Sujanpur. Rahul said he and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, were the foot soldiers of the people who would amplify their voice in Delhi. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to provide assistance when a natural disaster struck Himachal Pradesh, affecting 22,000 families, and alleged that the central government was yet to provide several billion rupees for disaster relief. Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Modi for alleged favoritism towards businessman Gautam Adani, Rahul said the apple growers of Himachal are not getting their due because of this “partnership”. Priyanka Gandhi had also spoken about the plight of apple growers in the state after the Adani group released the purchase price. Rahul claimed that all the apple storage facilities had been handed over to one person (Adani), who controls the prices, and said the Prime Minister was working for the benefit of 20-25 people. He also accused Prime Minister Modi of giving Adani control of seven airports and the arms manufacturing industry. “As long as Modi is in power, Adani’s company will continue to make profits,” he added. Rahul promised that the Congress would aim to create millions of millionaires. “If Congress comes to power, every poor woman will get Rs 100,000 per year in her account. The law will guarantee farmers a minimum support price. Besides, the Congress promises to create 3 million government jobs and increase wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to Rs 400 per day,” he said. he declares. “Graduates will be assured of initial employment in companies and government institutions. Along with the waiver of farmers' debts, the income of Anganwadi and ASHA workers will be doubled. He stressed that these are not free gifts but rights that will be given if Congress forms the government,” he added. Rahul said the Constitution is the voice of India, which the BJP is attacking. He mentioned that Congress workers will fight against the attacks of the BJP. He also emphasized that the Constitution is not just an ordinary book but represents the ancient wisdom and voice of the nation. Senior Congress leaders Rajeev Shukla, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh, Sultanpuri minister Harshvardhan Chauhan and MP Ajay Solanki, among others, attended the election rally. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the BJP of trying to buy votes. He said that after a long struggle for independence, the Congress gave the people the right to vote, but now the BJP is seeking to exchange their votes for money. He urged people to teach the BJP a lesson on June 1 for this betrayal of public opinion. Sukhu stressed that only the people can overcome the influence of money and these elections will determine the future direction of politics. He framed the election as a battle between honesty and dishonesty, truth and lies, righteousness and injustice, saying that in the end, truth and honesty will triumph. He accused the BJP of trying to grab power by buying MLAs when they failed to win votes, buying six legislators in a political market. Referring to Rahul Gandhi as his leader, Sukhu mentioned that the Congress government had adhered to Gandhi's directives. He highlighted that Rahul Gandhi's 4,500 km Bharat Jodo Yatra was aimed at national unity and integrity. Sukhu cited implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for 1.36 lakh employees, Women's Pension Scheme providing Rs 18,000 per annum, free education for children of widows till 'at 27 years and full support to orphans as examples of the Congress government's achievements. . He asked voters to ensure a massive victory for Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri from Shimla and predicted that the Congress would get all four Lok Sabha seats in the state and all six Assembly seats.

