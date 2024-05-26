Politics
Who is Reform UK? The party that could destroy the conservatives
Last month, the Brexit Party, renamed the Brexit Party, won 13% of the vote in Wellingborough and 10.4% in Kingswood, its best ever by-election results.
The figures suggest that most of the support for Reform in Thursday's by-election came from the Conservatives, who lost their seats to Labor.
Analysis by polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice shows that for every voter who has switched from the Conservative to Labor Party since 2019, there is another who has switched to the UK Reform Party.
Wellingborough deserves a fresh start.
Together we can send shockwaves through Westminster. #ReturnBrexitBen pic.twitter.com/8Z9yv1DTsA
Reform United Kingdom (@reformparty_uk) January 13, 2024
Who is Reform UK?
Reform UK was originally the Brexit Party. Throughout 2021 and 2022, the right-wing party performed poorly in the polls.
However, following the collapse of the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss administrations towards the end of 2022, things have started to improve.
Reform's position in the polls began to rise, as the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats struggled against Labour's rise.
Mr Richard Tice, who was a member of the Conservative Party before Brexit, is the current leader of Reform UK. Tice has previously said he wants to “crush” and “destroy” the Conservative Party in the general election.
He insisted Reform UK would never consider repeating the 2019 deal with the Conservatives, which included the withdrawal of candidates in 317 constituencies after then Conservative leader Boris Johnson walked out. committed to leaving the EU by 2020.
The Reform pitch is aimed at disaffected voters in both major parties – and Mr Tice has been equally scathing of Labor.
The four main policies are lower taxes, zero net immigration, cheaper energy and no waiting lists.
Other policies include keeping “woke ideologies out of the classroom” and abolishing the TV license fee.
He also wants the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, use offshore processing centers for illegal immigrants and prevent them from seeking asylum.
Speaking to Nicky Campbell on BBC Radio 5Live, Mr Tice said his party was “coming of age”.
“More and more people are hearing about us and saying actually their policies, we like what we're hearing, we like this new approach, a very commercial approach,” he said.
What impact could Reform UK have on the next general election?
Speaking after the by-election, former minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Conservatives needed to focus on appealing to voters who had turned to Reform, adding there were “a lot of points common” between the two parties.
He insisted support for Mr Sunak's leadership was “robust” and “by-elections don't change that”.
A right-wing conservative source told the BBC Chris Mason: “The reality is that Labor is currently heading for a huge victory and we have an insurgent party on the right with a score above 10%.
“Based on Nigel Farage's intervention, two months before the general election we are facing an extinction level event. It is a slow motion car crash.”
“This is the real choice in the general election, between him and me, between the Conservatives and Labour.”
Mr Farage, popular among all British right-wing voters, is currently honorary president of the Reform Party. He is expected to campaign hard for the group, encouraging the disillusioned to change their allegiance.
The official Conservative line is that a vote for the Reform Party is effectively a vote for Sir Keir Starmer's Labor Party.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “A vote for anyone who is not the Conservative candidate, whether it is the Reform Party or anyone else, is just a vote to put Keir Starmer in power.
“That’s the real choice in the general election, between him and me, between the Conservatives and Labour.”
|
