I grew up washing cups and plates: PM Modi in Mirzapur, says his relationship with tea runs very deep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his relationship with tea runs very deep. He grew up washing dishes and serving tea. The Prime Minister was addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

“I grew up washing cups and plates as a child. I grew up serving tea. The relationship between Modi and tea is also very deep,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by l 'ANI.

Criticizing the INDI alliance, the Prime Minister said, “The country has understood that the 'INDI alliance' is communal, casteist and has decided to amend the Constitution to give reservations to Muslims.”

Attacking the INDI alliance partner Samajwadi Party in the state, PM Modi said, “No one wants to waste their vote for the Samajwadi Party. No one will vote for someone who is drowning. The common man will only vote for the one whose government is certain. The country knows the INDI alliance people very well. These people are deeply communal. These people are extremist casteists. Every time their government is formed, these people make decisions based on that. “.

The Prime Minister accused Akhilesh Yadav of dynastic politics. He said the Samajwadi Party chief had given tickets only to his family members, despite the fact that the Yadav community had so many promising people.

“These SP people used to release even the terrorists who were arrested. The SP government used to suspend any police officer who hesitated to do so. They had made the entire UP and Purvanchal a safe haven for the mafia Whether it is life or land, no one knew when it would be snatched away and in the SP government the mafia was also seen as a vote bank,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking forward the 'Swachhta Abhiyan' in Uttar Pradesh very bravely.

Earlier, people associated with SP used the mafia to free arrested terrorists, it was considered as a vote bank', but now the mafia is shaking in the BJP government, he added.

“The sacred Constitution of our country is also on their target (INDI alliance). They want to plunder the reservation of SC-ST-OBC. Our Constitution clearly says that there cannot be any reservation based on religion. The Samajwadi Party had released its manifesto during,” he added.

“The SP had said that they would even change the Constitution for this. The SP had announced that 15% reservation would also be given to Muslims in the police and in the PAC. How these people were determined to snatch the rights of the SC-ST -OBC to please their vote bank,” PM Modi said

Published: May 26, 2024, 7:16 PM IST

