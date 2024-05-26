Launched tomorrow by President Jokowi, Peruri will oversee GovTech Indonesia





Jakarta: Peruri and the Ministry of PAN-RB together with the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises will launch GovTech Indonesia at the SPBE 2024 Summit on May 27, 2024. This event will be opened by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace in the presence of ministers of advanced Indonesia. Chiefs of staff and regional heads.

Peruri President Director Dwina Septiani Wijaya said that Peruri is ready to fulfill its mission as GovTech Indonesia. Peruri was given the mandate through Presidential Decree Number 82 of 2023 regarding the Acceleration of Digital Transformation and the Integration of National Digital Services.

“Peruri is committed and continues to innovate to support the government's vision in achieving efficient and integrated digital services,” said Dwina in a written statement, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

As a state-owned enterprise, Peruri already has a digital ecosystem and digital portfolio in the government sector. At the same time, Peruri led an internal transformation, strengthening digital infrastructure and increasing the skills of digital talents to oversee Indonesia's digital transformation.

The launch of GovTech Indonesia will take place during the SPBE Summit which is the annual agenda of the Ministry of PANRB. This event is also a recognition event for government agencies that have achieved the highest scores in SPBE monitoring and evaluation.

During this event, several main activities included the launch of the Indonesian GovTech brand, signing of commitments? Ministries/Institutions responsible for nine SPBE priority services.

“The launch of GovTech Indonesia is an important step in accelerating the implementation of digital government policies in accordance with the directives of the President of the Republic of Indonesia. “GovTech Indonesia will accelerate digital transformation and the integration of national digital services,” said PANRB Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas.

Check out other news and articles at Google News (END)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/ekonomi/ekonomi-digital/4KZMLa0k-diluncurkan-presiden-jokowi-besok-peruri-kawal-govtech-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos