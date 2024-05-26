President Erdoan to stop at CHP headquarters for historic visit





The changing climate in Turkish politics after the March 31 municipal elections is set to take another turn with President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's planned visit to the headquarters of his party's main rival. Abdullah Gler, who heads a parliamentary group of Erdoans' Justice and Development Party (AKP), said on Sunday that the visit would likely take place in the first week of June, after an AK Party congress where members will assess the 'future. the elections. Erdoan received Zgr Zel, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), at the AKP headquarters earlier this month. The meeting, held in a warm atmosphere, was the product of what Erdoan called a softening approach to Turkish politics, where the CHP has outperformed the AKP in several of the latter's strongholds. The two men agreed to another meeting, this time at the CHP headquarters. Gler told Kanal 7 on Sunday that he hoped there would be more meetings between the CHP and AKP. The two parties have fought for more than two decades to win the hearts of voters and the AKP party has emerged victorious in almost all elections against the CHP, which is currently Trkiyes' second-largest party. The CHP, the country's oldest party, allied with other parties in last year's presidential elections but lost to Erdoan and the AKP. After the 2023 vote, zel replaced Kemal Kldarolu as party leader, and for the first time he achieved victories without a formal alliance with other opposition parties. Gler says society has been polarized in some ways and turning every issue into a point of tension has muddied the facts. You find yourself poles apart when the ground for dialogue is lost. We have experienced this in the past. The opposition had different approaches. Today we can move forward in dialogue, he said. He said the parties certainly have different ideas, but it is important to talk to each other on common ground. Gler added that they already had a dialogue with other parties, but it was important that this dialogue was adopted by society. Under Erdoan, the AKP party hopes to adopt a new constitution through inter-party dialogue. Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmu recently held negotiations with all parties to advance the issue of drafting the new constitution that will replace the existing one inherited from the military junta of the 1980s.

