Closing arguments in Trump's secret trial begin Tuesday. Here's what you need to know

When prosecutors make their final argument to New York jurors on Tuesday about why they should convict former President Donald Trump of a series of business crimes, they will face the daunting task of piecing together weeks of testimony and evidence that, according to them, prove that Trump committed crimes to help his 2016 presidential campaign.

Closing arguments in Trump's landmark hush money criminal case will give prosecutors from District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office a chance to explain to 12 jurors how each witness they called and the elements of Evidence they presented strengthens their case for a guilty verdict on 34 felony counts. falsification of business records.

That was already going to be a complicated task for a trial that has been going on since mid-April and frequently features witnesses examining the dry details of business record-keeping and other mundane testimony. But prosecutors will have an added degree of difficulty with a long break before closing arguments because jurors will be absent from the case since Tuesday.

There are many moments during the trial where you obtain testimony or present a document or other piece of evidence, and the jury asks, well, how does this fit in? It's inevitable. It's your job at the close to weave it all together and make sense of it. And so that will be particularly the case here because it's a lengthy trial, said CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig, a former federal and state prosecutor.

This, more than a typical case, will be a final case, he added.

Former New York prosecutor Bernarda Villalona said prosecutors would use their final findings to tell the story from the beginning. She said that unlike their opening statement, which lasted about 40 minutes, prosecutors' closing remarks in the case could last several hours and feature a visual aid like a PowerPoint presentation to help the jury return to some of the key evidence.

The boredom is over. The most annoying thing was having them sit down to hear it, Villalona added, referring to the 12 jurors. Interestingly, the boring part is actually the most important part of the file, because it's the part that gives you the documents. The star witness in this case are the documents, and the documents speak for themselves.

Trump's lawyers will first present their closing arguments on Tuesday, followed by arguments from prosecutors. Once both sides have completed their arguments, Judge Juan Merchan will instruct the jury on which charges to consider against the former president; then, the jurors will begin their deliberations. The judge said he expects that to happen Wednesday.

Closing arguments will begin exactly one week after the defense finished its presentation Tuesday and more than five weeks after opening statements were delivered and the first witness, former tabloid executive David Pecker, came to the rod.

The prosecution called 20 witnesses over 19 days in court, their testimony totaling more than 50 hours. Many of their witnesses were not household names, although some, including former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose alleged affair with Trump is at the center of the case, were prominent figures whose testimony is undoubtedly etched in the minds of the jurors. . (Trump has denied the alleged affair.)

For its part, Trump's team called only two witnesses: a paralegal who submitted phone records into evidence and Robert Costello, a lawyer who was in talks with Cohen to represent him in 2018.

Trump faces 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records to conceal repayment of secret payments made before Daniels' election in 2016. If convicted, Merchan could sentence Trump to probation or to a sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years on each count in state prison, with a maximum of 20 years.

Prosecutors will likely argue in their closing arguments that each of their witnesses plays a key role in the case, despite their professional rank or proximity to the alleged crimes. They will also likely have to push back against defense claims that Cohen, the prosecution's star witness, is undermining their case because of his history of dishonesty, Honig said.

The prosecution's case will be that all the evidence fits together and is corroborated and that there is no need to rely on the words of a single witness. We will say that it is a documentary case, he explained, then describing the different accounting documents presented during the trial.

And they will say: Michael Cohens is here to guide you, but you don't need to believe him, everything he says is supported by evidence and other testimony, Honig said.

During the trial, prosecutors repeatedly presented jurors with the 11 invoices, 12 vouchers and 11 checks, the 34 documents that make up the falsified charges in business records that were used to pay Cohen $420,000 in 2017 , money which included the reimbursement of the secret payment of $130,000 increased to take into account. for taxes.

Prosecutors showed jurors how Cohen sent the Trump Organization monthly invoices for $35,000, which were processed by the Trump company's controller so the checks could be cleared. Trump signed nine of the 11 checks. (The other two checks were paid from Trump's revocable trust and signed by former Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg and one of Trump's sons.)

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who for a time served as a top prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office, said she expects the prosecution to present several themes in its closing arguments, including the fact that most of the people who testified for their case were Trump witnesses. would expect to be friendly with him.

The other theme, she said, might be: Look at the kind of people Trump values, with prosecutors saying the former president chose to surround himself with people like Cohen and Pecker, who did Trump's bidding before the 2016 elections.

They are his people, he chose them. And he shouldn't benefit from it now. Because they're defective, you can't rely on them, prosecutors might argue, Agnifilo said.

And even if you don't rely on them, she said, echoing Honig, the third theme will be: You don't have to, because everything is corroborated either by other witnesses or by documents, either through files, or through Trump's own words.

The length of the trial may not pose much of a challenge to jurors during their deliberations, Villalona said, since they were allowed to take notes during the proceedings and will be able to request that parts of the trial be reread . them.

The nice thing about New York is they can ask to have the entire trial read back to them and the judge will do it, she said. So if they forgot something that David Pecker said on the first or second day of the trial, they can read it again. She said any pieces of evidence could also be sent to jurors for a closer look as they consider a verdict.

Nonetheless, each side's closing arguments will be carefully crafted to not only secure a verdict in their favor, but also to mark each attorney's place in this historic trial, Villalona reflected.

The prosecution and defense will make the final argument of their careers, she said.

CNN's Jeremy Herb, Kara Scannell and Lauren of the Valley contributed to this report.

