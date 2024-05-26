Trump spews xenophobic conspiracy at Bronx rally that China is building an army of migrant sleeper cells: latest updates





Trump bizarrely claims illegal immigrants are building an army at Bronx rally

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump angrily declared that lamestream network media outlets refused to cover his BIG, IMPORTANT and SURPRISING rally in the Bronx on Thursday, despite it being covered by almost every media outlet.

In his speech at the rally, his first in New York state in eight years, he made the extraordinary claim that China was building an army of migrant sleeper cells within the United States. The Republican presidential candidate also told the crowd gathered in Crotona Park in the South Bronx: If one New Yorker can't save this country, no one can.

Mr. Trump said he was delighted to return to campaign in the city, which he modestly said he helped build.

He also promised a mass deportation operation if he regained the Oval Office, pledged to indemnify police officers against prosecution and congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This comes after another big week for the former president in court.

Manhattan prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their arguments at his high-profile trial in secret before closing arguments Tuesday, while a pretrial hearing in the Florida trial on classified documents against him ended. collapsed into a chaotic brawl.

Key PointsShow Latest Update1716731100Daily Show host mocks Trump assassination paranoia

Joe Sommerlad has the full story:

Oliver O'ConnellMay 26, 2024 2:45 p.m.

1716723900Trump furious that media refused to cover STARTLING Bronx rally, when everyone else did…

IT WAS A BIG, IMPORTANT AND EVEN SURPRISING EVENT, AND YET MANY MEDIA IN THE LAMESTREAM NETWORK REFUSED TO COVER IT. Well, I wonder why???

Except everyone did it, from cable news to local news, from print media to online-only media…

He then somewhat refuted his point by publishing a Right Side Broadcasting Network article that opened with the following sentence: President Donald J. Trump held a large rally in the South Bronx that shattered expectations and completely dominated media coverage.

While RSBN wildly claimed that 25,000 people attended the event (and others claimed more), the permit was for only 3,500 people and aerial photos of the site show a relatively small crowd as Trump s 'expressed on stage.

Oliver O'Connell May 26, 2024 12:45 p.m.

1716716700Watch: Ritchie Torres says Biden should focus on communities of color

Oliver O'ConnellMay 26, 2024 10:45

1716709500Trump campaign sends cease and desist letter to block release of biopic The Apprentice

Donald Trump's lawyers have reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to the producers of The Apprentice, seeking to prevent the unauthorized biopic from being released in the United States.

The Apprentice premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20 and its producers are currently seeking a distribution deal.

Kevin EG Perry reports from Los Angeles:

Oliver O'Connell May 26, 2024 08:45

1716702300Democratic senators want to meet with chief justice on Alito's 2020 election cases

Democratic Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Chairman of the Federal Courts Judiciary Subcommittee, sent a letter to the Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Roberts, imploring him to take appropriate action to ensure that Justice Samuel Alito recuses himself from cases involving the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection.

The senators' letter follows two New York Times reports that Justice Alito waved MAGA battle flags carried by insurrectionists at the Capitol at two separate residences on January 6.

By displaying the upside down flags and the Appeal to Heaven in front of his homes, Justice Alito actively engaged in political activity, failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety, and failed to act so as to promote public confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary. It also created reasonable doubt about his impartiality and ability to fairly discharge his duties in matters related to the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol. His recusal in these cases is both necessary and demanded, Whitehouse and Durbin wrote.

The senators' letter reiterated their call for Justice Roberts to implement an enforceable code of conduct at the court and requested a meeting with him to discuss the Supreme Court's deepening ethical crisis.

Here is our previous reporting on the flag-waving incidents at Justice Alitos' home:

Oliver O'Connell May 26, 2024 06:45

1716695100Could Kamala Harris be the key to blocking swing state votes for Biden?

A growing percentage of voters in key states say they are confident in Vice President Kamala Harris' ability to serve as president if President Joe Biden is unable to serve his term for any reason, potentially neutralizing a Republican line of attack above Mr. Biden’s age.

According to a poll commissioned by Bloomberg News and conducted by Morning Consult earlier this month, nearly half of voters in swing states (48%) now trust Ms. Harris to take over the presidency in place of Mr. Biden.

The survey results on this topic represent the most positive set of responses for Ms. Harris since voters were first asked about their confidence in her last October.

Oliver O'ConnellMay 26, 2024 04:45

1716687900Watch: Trump wants revenge Robert De Niro voices Biden's latest ad

Oliver O'Connell May 26, 2024 02:45

1716680700Hush Money trial: How will jurors decide Trump's fate? Legal experts intervene

Prosecutors allege that Mr. Trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen, made the initial payment on behalf of his boss and that Mr. Trump later repaid him in a series of payments falsely labeled as legal fees for a mandate that did not exist.

Mr. Trump denies the accusations and the sexual relationship with Ms. Daniels.

The jury will decide the case in the coming days after hearing closing arguments from both sides on Tuesday.

So what will the 12 jurors consider as they weigh the verdict and decide whether to make history and convict a former U.S. president on criminal charges?

The Independent speaks to legal experts to find out:

Gustav KilanderMay 26, 2024 00:45

1716673500Who's who in Trump's money deal?

The Independent's Ariana Baio explains who's who in the lawsuit:

These are the key players in Trump's secret trial

From an adult film actress and Playboy model to a supermarket tabloid editor to a lawyer-turned-criminal, the cast of characters in a former president's first-ever criminal trial couldn't have been more colorful. Ariana Baio reports

Oliver O'ConnellMay 25, 2024 10:45 p.m.

1716666300Trump's silent trial: all celebrity names dragged into testimony

In courtroom testimony across much of America, prosecution witnesses cited the names of celebrities ranging from sports stars Serena Williams and Tiger Woods to Hollywood elite Mark Wahlberg and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Mr. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to ensure her silence about an alleged sexual relationship she claims having had with Mr. Trump in 2006, before the 2016 presidential election.

The defendant denies both the affair and any wrongdoing, pleading not guilty to all charges against him.

None of the celebrities named are accused of wrongdoing in connection with this matter.

Here's a look at some of the famous faces that were unexpectedly mentioned during trial testimony:

Joe SommerladMay 25, 2024 8:45 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-today-bronx-rally-speech-b2551447.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos