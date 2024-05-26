Indonesian President presents mangrove conservation to World Water Forum 2024 delegates





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and leaders of the countries participating in the 10th World Water Forum visited the Ngurah Rai (Tahura) Grand Forest Park, Bali, Monday (20/5). Tahura is a mangrove forest rehabilitation and conservation area that implements the principles of the Balinese teachings, Tri Hita Karana, which emphasize a balanced relationship between God, humans and nature. As reported kemlu.go.idUnlike the 2022 G20 Summit, the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the leaders of the countries participating in the 10th World Water Forum did not directly plant mangroves, but instead donated tree seedlings to children as a symbol of the next generation who will continue their efforts to preserve the environment. “The seed delivery and tree planting activity in Tahura reflects our collective determination to advance cooperation and real action for global development,” President Joko Widodo said. The Head of State invited the delegation to enter the Tahura region, located along the estuary and benefiting from solar electricity production technology. The facility is equipped with a solar panel area that serves as a base for power generation in various mangrove conservation areas. The existence of solar panels in Tahura Ngurah Rai comes from the Cirata Solar Panel Project, a joint project between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, launched some time ago in West Java province. The 10th World Water Forum carries the theme “Water for Shared Prosperity”, which reflects the concrete manifestation of the commitment of Indonesia and the world to combat climate change, through concrete actions to green economic development and sustainable environmental conservation. The mangrove plants which spread widely in the Tahura Ngurah Rai region are considered very important in supporting the ecosystem and human well-being, filtering and regulating the freshwater cycle and providing a solution to deal with the threat of climate change and the extinction of biodiversity. President Joko Widodo has highlighted the enormous potential of mangrove forests, capable of absorbing and storing 4-5 times more carbon than ordinary forests, and contributing to increased survival of coastal communities. The development of the Tahura Bali mangrove forest area was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo in early February 2023, along with the inauguration of the Danu Kerthi Tamblang Dam in Buleleng Regency. During the visit, the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the leaders of the countries participating in the 10th World Water Forum also saw and received an explanation of the Cirata solar panel project, the largest floating solar power plant in Southeast Asia, a collaboration between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (PEA). TEMPO.CO | 10th WWF Public Communications Team | KEMLU.GO.ID Editors Choice: Indonesia welcomes World Water Forum participants with traditional Balinese dance Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

