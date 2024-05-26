



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been branded a “Stalinist” after being accused of blocking pro-Boris Johnson candidates from standing for MPs. Legal action is being considered by a group of “highly placed and unfairly treated figures” from the right of the party. Sunak would have banned pro Boris candidates from starting Pennsylvania Campbell-Bannerman, a former UKIP deputy leader, said he had “no choice” but to contact lawyers, adding that he was excluded “because I wasn't enough nice to Rishi Sunak on social media.” In a letter seen by The Telegraph, he said: “I regret, however, that in the meantime I am consulting with lawyers regarding a legal injunction to suspend the selection process for as long as it takes to resolve any such selection issues, and not just on my behalf, but on behalf of a number of other high-ranking and unfairly treated figures. “The lawyers say it could take a week if that's the case. I have no desire or enthusiasm to do it, but I feel like the nominating committee left me no other option. “ The 63-year-old joined Ukip in 2004, twice running for party leader, before returning to the Conservative party in 2011. LAST GENERAL ELECTIONS 2024 CDO Chairman David Campbell Bannerman spoke out against Sunak Pennsylvania It comes as Andrea Jenkyns also backed calls to 'bring Boris back'. The Conservative candidate for Leeds South West and Morley has spoken to X to call for the former Prime Minister's return. She wrote: “With so many MPs retiring. I think @BorisJohnson should take one of these seats. It's time to 'bring Boris back'. “We need him to help stop Sir kneeling, flip-flopping, anti-Brexit, not knowing 'what a woman is', Starmer and Rayner from coming to power .” Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has denied claims that former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost was told he would not be able to run for any of the 93 vacant constituencies. Lord David Frost was reportedly told he could not apply for any of the 93 vacant constituencies. GB News Lord Frost has said he is prepared to resign from the House of Lords to fight the election. He welcomed Mr Sunak's announcement, which will be seen as the Prime Minister ordering CCHQ to overturn the ban. GB News has contacted the Conservatives for comment regarding Campbell-Bannerman's letter.

