“Let Narendra Modi become CM again…”: Nitish Kumar’s new gaffe | Watch | Latest news India





On Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar inadvertently wished that Narendra Modi would once again become 'Chief Minister' instead of 'Prime Minister'. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Kumar was addressing a gathering in Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency when he made the remarks. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Hamare Chachaji Palat Gaye: Tejashwi Yadav hits Nitish Kumar, BJP hits back A clip of Bihar CM's slip went viral on social media platforms. According to the video shared by Nazar Faridi, national coordinator of the Congress Minorities Department, Kumar can be heard saying, “We want to win over 400 seats in the country and have Narendra Modi become the chief minister again.” Let the country and Bihar progress. “ When the other leaders on stage realized the blunder, they quickly reacted. One of them attempted to correct his blunder, showing the immediate impact of the slip. Correcting himself, Kumar said he meant that Modi would become prime minister again and move forward. Narendra Modi is already Prime Minister…That’s why I say he can move forward,” he said. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar mocked for holding BJP badge at PM Modi's rally in Patna Meanwhile, Faridi mocked the Bihar CM, saying Kumar was making PM Modi the chief minister again. “The honorable Chief Minister of Bihar @NitishKumar appoints the honorable Prime Minister Modi as the Chief Minister again. The people of Bihar will ensure that Modiji is sent back to Gujarat,” he said while sharing the video . Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, when he was sworn in as prime minister. Earlier this month, Kumar was mocked on social media for brandishing a BJP badge during the roadshow held in Patna by Prime Minister Modi. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi attacked the INDIA bloc in Bihar over the reservation issue and accused it of doing “slavery” and “mujra” for the Muslim vote bank. “I give guarantee to the communities of Bihar, SC, ST, OBC, until Modi is alive, I will not let them take away their rights. For Modi, the Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb's sentiments Ambedkar are supreme…if the INDI alliance wants to accept the bondage of its vote bank, it is free to do so…if it wants to perform mujra (dance), it is free to do so… I will stand with the SC, ST , and OBC reservations Jb tak jaan hai ladta rahunga,” PM Modi said at a rally in Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. Voting will be held in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies in the final phase on June 1. Tejashwi Yadav streams old Narendra Modi speeches on Bluetooth speaker | Watch In Bihar, NDA coalition partners BJP and JD(U) are contesting 17 and 16 seats respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) Party is contesting on five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha are vying for one seat each, while the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprises the RJD, the Congress. and left-wing parties. In 2019, the BJP-led NDA swept the state winning 39 out of 40 seats, while the Congress won only one seat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/may-narendra-modi-become-cm-again-nitish-kumars-fresh-gaffe-watch-101716735130702.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos