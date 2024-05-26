“Trkiye’s economic priority is to bring inflation down to single digits”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Saturday that Trkiye's main economic priority was to reduce inflation to single digits and increase prosperity, reaffirming expectations for a drop in annual inflation after the May peak, adding that the country would enter a disinflationary period in the second half of the year. of the year.

“We will enter a disinflationary period from the second half of the year. Market expectations strongly support our forecasts,” the president said. “We will not allow additional inflationary pressures through our fiscal policy,” he added.

Addressing the General Assembly of the Council on Foreign Economic Relations (DEIK), Erdoan said annual inflation was expected to peak in May before easing, echoing the central bank's forecast and offering his latest support for the program economic.

The economic program mainly aims to bring inflation down to single digits, Erdoan said. “We are aiming for a lasting decline in inflation, not temporary relief,” he added.

After being re-elected last May, Erdoan installed a new economic administration that carried out aggressive tightening and unveiled a medium-term program aimed at stopping inflation, reducing chronic deficits, rebuilding exchange rate and stabilize the Turkish lira.

Annual consumer price inflation was near 70% in April and is expected to reach around 75% this month, with an expected decline in overall inflation from June.

The central bank aggressively raised interest rates by up to 50% between last June and March this year to combat inflation. At its latest meeting last week, the bank kept its key rate unchanged for the second consecutive month, as expected, but remained cautious about inflationary risks.

More recently, Central Bank of the Republic of Trkiye (CBRT) Governor Fatih Karahan said: “At this point, we are on the verge of disinflation,” adding that we “are happy to observe a weakening of the main trend of monthly inflation. , despite its high level.”

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Imek reiterated on Friday that “the main objective of our program is disinflation”, adding that as its positive results continue to be observed, “the maturity of capital flows will become longer”.

“As our predictable, rules-based policies succeed, confidence increases, portfolio preferences shift to the Turkish lira and the inflow of capital into our country accelerates. As foreign interest in Turkish lira assets increases, our banks and real sector benefit from long-term security and more. favorable financing from abroad, he said in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

Erdoan also cited on Saturday the growing interest of local and foreign investors in the Turkish lira, the increase in portfolio inflows over the last month and a half and the upgrades of credit rating agencies, which have come one after the other.

He also highlighted the improvement in the current account and the decline in the CDS risk premium, which returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Acknowledging DEIK’s efforts to achieve record exports of over $255 billion last year, he said: “In April, annual exports reached $257.6 billion. In the period January-April 2024, exports increased by 2.7% compared to the same period of 2024. the previous year, reaching $82.9 billion.

Current account balance

“The annual current account deficit, which reached $57 billion last year in May, fell to $31.2 billion in March,” the president said. “Excluding gold and energy, the current account recorded a surplus of $36.1 billion per year. I believe the improvement in the current account deficit will continue,” he said. added.

Furthermore, he said that with a growth rate of 4.5%, Trkiye ranks first in Europe, second among Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries and fourth among the G20 countries.

President Erdoan said Trkiye closed last year with good results in many areas, from tourism to IT, health tourism to logistics, despite inflation problems.

As part of his speech, he also discussed the recent upward trend in central bank reserves and said: “Our gross reserves, which stood at $97.1 billion in May last year , increased by $42 billion to $140 billion. excluding swaps over the last month and a half, amounted to $50.7 billion.

“We support all those who work for Trkiye, export for it, increase their investments by trusting the Turkish economy and support the construction of the 'Century of Trkiye',” Erdoan said.

In addition, he also cited the measures taken to increase the contribution of exports to growth and achieve the goal of balanced, high-quality and sustainable high growth, such as strengthening the capital of the public credit agency for exports and the increase in daily rediscount credit. limit to 3 billion TL.

Erdoan also said the government was implementing a new industrial policy and would redirect funds to priority areas through its public savings and efficiency program.

Trkiye supports technology-driven investments in critical sectors, he said, adding that the country places great importance on achieving green and digital transformation.

“The name of Trkiye is increasingly appearing at the forefront in the search for production centers as an alternative to Asia,” the president noted.