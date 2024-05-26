Politics
My advice on imposter syndrome, from a senior boss at a Cambridge women's college
Best advice for women with imposter syndrome? I don't have it, says the president of a leading women's college at the University of Cambridge.
Dorothy Byrne, former head of news and current affairs at Channel 4 and now president of Murray Edwards College, Cambridge, said she gives advice to her female students when they graduate to boost their confidence .
My students are all women and I always tell them: I don't have imposter syndrome, I encourage you not to have imposter syndrome. I say, I've been a television journalist for over 40 years, I'm not an imposter, I'm real, but I know plenty of men who are impostors. So I say start now without having imposter syndrome, she told the Hay Festival audience.
Speaking at the event in Powys, Wales, in partnership with The independentByrne added the two things she always says to women in college.
The first thing is that women tend to wait until they have all the qualifications to apply for a job, which is not the case for men. What I want you to do is think about Boris Johnson, he had no qualifications for a job and he applied and he got it, she said.
Byrne notably called Johnson a known liar during the MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh Television Festival in 2019, criticizing his refusal at the time to be interviewed by Channel 4.
She added: The second thing I say is: always ask for a raise, because men do it, and in the end you will get one. So personally, I encourage you to wake up every day and go, I don't have imposter syndrome. I am real.
In conversation with leadership coach and author Dr Lucy Ryan, whose book Revolting women explores why middle-aged women are leaving the working world, Byrne also revealed the response she received from a male colleague after commissioning a documentary on the menopause, presented by Davina McCall.
When I ordered the menopause movie, one of my lovely young male colleagues said, “Ooh, I wouldn't order that.” No one will look at it. And I said: Yes, they will. And he said, Well, only old women are going to watch this, and I said, Well, luckily there are a lot of us. She said there was huge prejudice on television against older women.
She also revealed that she was once asked to participate in a panel about being a journalist working in the Middle East, even though she was not a journalist working in the Middle East. Eventually she said she would only appear if the man who asked her admitted that he was only asked because he needed a wife and she was the only one he could think of and he did it.
Dr. Ryan told the audience that his research on older women was considered unpublishable, uninteresting and uninspired. In fact, a professor told me: “No one, my dear, wants to read about old women.
Speaking to many women over 50 for her book, based on her postdoctoral research, Dr. Ryan found that midlife collisions, such as the combination of a woman going through menopause, a divorce, parental care and older children with mental health problems, meant that many women were forced to leave their jobs.
But, she added, they don't want to leave forever and often find themselves excluded when they try to return.
When asked which country stands out in its treatment of older women in the workplace, Dr. Ryan cited Scandinavian countries, citing the use of quotas and data, followed by evidence that it works.
Hay Festival continues until June 2; hayfestival.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/books/news/imposter-syndrome-advice-dorothy-byrne-b2551743.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Video claiming PM Modi used profanity in poll speech goes viral
- Lawmakers target CBN autonomy in controversial amendment to law
- My advice on imposter syndrome, from a senior boss at a Cambridge women's college
- Aniruddh Agarwal – Wikipedia
- Cricket: Kolkata V Hyderabad IPL final scoreboard
- TELUGU CINEMA INDUSTRY IN DIRE STRAITS…NO DIFFERENT FROM BOLLYWOOD
- Official Google plugins do not work behind a reverse proxy – Plugins
- Instead of investing, you sell Starlink
- New Mad Max movie 'Furiosa' continues Hollywood's bad summer
- Williams Walkoff Steal Forces Second AAC Championship Semifinal
- Elle Fanning Became a Flower Child in a Sheer Backless Dress in Cannes
- NSE lowers tick size to 1 paisa for certain scripts