Zelensky asked Biden and Xi Jinping to attend the Ukraine peace summit: please support him with your leadership





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stands amid rubble in Kharkiv during his call for U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to join an upcoming peace summit (Ukrainian Presidency/Reuters) The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskythe President of the United States urged on Sunday, Joe Bidenand to the Chinese president, Xi Jinpingto attend the peace summit which will be held in Swiss next month. The Ukrainian leader made the request in English in an emotional video in which he appears in front of some ruins of the eastern city of Kharkivheavily bombarded by Russian forces in recent weeks. I call on the leaders of the world who remain on the margins of global efforts world peace summit: to President Biden, leader of the United States, and President Xi, leader of China, Zelensky said. Please support the peace summit with your personal leadership and participation.had to. Zelensky says leaders must be present because The efforts of the world majority constitute the best guarantee that all commitments will be respected. He also said he wanted help from leaders those whom Russia cannot deceive. Zelensky examines burned books in a workshop at Ukraine's largest printing house, destroyed by a Russian bombing in Kharkiv this week. (Photo, Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Does Russia want dialogue? Ukraine has the most experience in the world of deceiving Russia during negotiations. A deception which notably served as a cover for Russia to prepare for this war, denounced the president. Zelensky He also warned that Russia was carrying out a new troop buildup near the border with Ukraine, 90 kilometers from Kharkov. He also called on world leaders to increase support for air defense. Another group of troops is gathering near our border. Whoever does this does not want peace, he said. There conference on the war in Ukraine will be held in a luxury resort near Lucerne on June 15 and 16. Biden's presence at the summit has not yet been confirmed (REUTERS/Tom Brenner) The Swiss government is hosting the event at the request of Ukraine. He said he had invited to 160 delegationsbut Russia will not participate in the eventwhich should last a little over a day. Biden's presence has not been confirmedwhile the organizers claim that among the participating countries are members of the G7he G20 and the group BRICS. The Russian President, Vladimir Poutinesaid earlier this month that they don't invite usadding that Russia would not push to attend an event where it is not welcome. Xi is a strategic ally of Putin and the Russian leader visited China after his re-election this month. (Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Reuters) China reaffirmed its position this weekstating in a joint statement with Brazil that supports an international peace conference organized at an appropriate time and recognized by both Russia and Ukrainewith equal participation of all parties, as well as fair debate on all peace plans. Xi is a strategic ally of Putinand the Russian leader visited China after his re-election this month. U.S. officials said last month that Beijing helps Russia in its military expansionincluding joint production of unmanned aircraft, although it has refrained from directly supplying weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine. Zelensky states that More than 80 countries have confirmed their presence at the summit and that Ukraine continues its efforts to invite its leaders. (With information from AFP and EFE)

