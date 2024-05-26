400? 272? 210? – First line

On June 4, we will know whether or not Narendra Modi will win a third term as Prime Minister. His party gets a simple majority in the Lok Sabha if the BJP wins 272 of the 543 seats. As we anxiously await the results, instead of launching into an inevitably frantic calculation of likely losses or gains in each state, this column examines what could happen in the event of different results, ranging from 310 to 210 seats, for the BJP.

Scenario 1:272 to 310 seats for the BJP. Some polls suggest that the BJP could repeat its 2019 results and secure 303 seats. If the BJP lost even 30 seats and achieved the minimum simple majority, it would still be a comfortable victory. Modi will pose and make speeches about Modi and how he will take India to great heights. Loyal broadcast media will applaud and amplify the moment and gloss over the losses.

It is possible that this objective will be achieved even if the vote share decreases in the first past the post (FPTP) system. In 2014, a single party won a simple majority in Parliament after three decades: the BJP won 282 seats with 31 percent of the vote. The BJP, powered by Modi, actually recorded only a 12 percent increase in its vote share compared to the 2009 Lok Sabha election (18.8 percent).

This is the conundrum of EMS. The BJP led by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has a firm grasp on the organizational and technical aspects of the election, the need to cross a certain threshold and how to keep the opposition divided. It did very well on this front in 2014 when a party like the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party got 20 per cent votes in Uttar Pradesh but no seats. The BJP's dominance continued in 2019 when it secured 37.36 percent of the national vote and 303 seats.

Originally, the pitch for the 2024 elections was that the BJP would get 400 seats, but this has been toned down somewhat and in the latest round there is talk of over 300 seats. The consequences for the country of scenario 1 are that the trend towards authoritarianism will not be stopped. Given the campaign's rhetoric, we must also assume that hostility toward minorities could intensify.

Opposition parties, which the BJP treats as enemies with incarcerations and seizures of funds, will once again face difficulties. The AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are particular targets, but we must assume that the leaders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal could all face further action from the state agencies. All this will be calibrated based on the ambitions/plans of the BJP in specific states.

Questions also arise about the internal dynamics of the BJP. If Modi seems all-powerful, then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's position will certainly become intriguing, given that he is an exception in the BJP-era cult of obedient state leaders. Modi. If Uttar Pradesh sees a drop in seats for the BJP but Modi still holds the majority, then Adityanath will likely be held responsible for the losses. If the BJP sweeps the state, then it would place Modi comfortably in the chair and once again Adityanath could be removed. The best-case scenario for the Uttar Pradesh leader is a precarious majority that would discourage the BJP's national leaders from making any moves.

Scenario 2:The BJP gets between 240 and 260 seats, but with its National Democratic Alliance allies it reaches halfway. Even if the NDA fails, Modis leaders are likely to work with the parties that have cases against them, like those in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and which remain between two sides, like in Odisha. The BJP would launch Operation Lotus across the country, as it has done repeatedly in the last five years and broken other parties.

The government that comes to power in scenario 2 would be less dictatorial if Modi did not have sufficient numbers. It would be a psychologically interesting process to see Modi at the mercy of others who have their own politics: imagine a Nitish Kumar or an Eknath Shinde with a few MPs in charge. Would it work and if so for how long?

Even reducing the BJP to this figure would imply that there is some coalition of the poor that has been forged against the blatant cronyism of the Modi regime. It would be difficult for a figure like Modi to accept that he has lost ground, but he is also a ruthless politician and would, along with Amit Shah, use any method to stay in power and protect his supporters such as the Adani group .

The final tally in each state will have to be carefully examined to see the implications for crucial state elections, such as those in Maharashtra and Haryana in October this year and Bihar in 2025. Popular protests could also erupt over issues such as reserve, minimum support. prices, the Agniveer program, the privatization of health care and education, and more.

Scenario 3:What if the BJP wins 210-230 seats and remains the largest party? He is likely to be asked to form a coalition government. The first coalition in Indian history to complete its term was led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2004, and at that time the BJP had only 182 seats.

But Modi is singularly incapable of the give-and-take that Vajpayee achieved in those years. The RSS had to watch Modi implement his ideological agenda, even as he sidelined it, bringing in several members of other parties accused of corruption. This author observed the lack of enthusiasm among RSS cadres during his visits to Fatehpur Sikri, Aligarh and Meerut, seats in Uttar Pradesh that the BJP won by wide margins in 2019.

Scenario 3 also considers the possibility that the RSS will regain the upper hand and force a change in direction. Nitin Gadkari's name is the most frequently mentioned in such a situation, but there is also Rajnath Singh, and both have been RSS-picked BJP presidents in the past. Maharashtra-based big capitalists would play a role in such a situation, and if it materializes, the possibility of some members of the INDIA bloc choosing a non-Modi-led BJP front over a Congress-led front cannot be excluded. We should also not forget that the Prime Minister, during his campaign, suddenly attacked Ambani and Adani.

If Modi is truly excluded from the picture, then anything can happen in coalition building. The possibility of the Congress leading an alternative government first implies that the BJP loses some of its seats and the Congress ideally adds 50 and goes from 52 to around 100. Stable coalitions have involved national parties at the Centre, d 'first led by the BJP under the leadership of the BJP. Vajpayee then the Congress for two terms from 2004 to 2014 under Manmohan Singh. In 2004, the Congress won 145 seats, only 7 more than the 138 registered by the BJP. Vajpayee accepted the mandate. The Modi-Shah duo is running a different operation, and so far it has been my way or the highway. Will sheer numbers force them to change or leave power, or will they get by and still get a simple majority?

The most confusing thing about coalitions is that until the exact numbers are known, it is impossible to predict a formula. It is with the figures that the difficult negotiations begin.

Saba Naqvi is a Delhi-based journalist and author of four books on politics and identity issues.