Regarding the transition period, this member of Commission XI of the House of Representatives is convinced that Prabowo Subianto will continue the positive economic trends of the Jokowi era

JAKARTA (TEROPONGSENAYAN)- Member of the Commission

Najib first spoke about Indonesia's economic growth in the first quarter of 2024, which increased by 5.11 percent. Najib appreciated the performance of the Jokowi government's economic team for these positive achievements.

“I must always appreciate the work of the economic team, because as long as it is led by President Joko Widodo, our economic fundamentals will be stable and positive. “This is my appreciation,” Najib said in a conversation in Jakarta, Friday (24/5/2024).

However, Najib hopes that the government will not be negligent and can maintain the positive trend of economic growth. Najib recalled the geopolitical situation and the conditions that are currently warming up in the Middle East.

Najib called on the government to take proactive measures to avoid the economic impact resulting from the current escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

“We must not be careless either, given that the geopolitical situation is heating up day by day and our current account position is positive today, that is, it is in surplus. “With the uncertainty of the war in the Middle East and the escalation of conflicts, we must think about anticipatory measures,” Najib explained.

Due to these conditions, Najib suggested that the government start looking at potential destinations for exports. With this in mind, Najib continued, the government must also be cautious and seek positive implications for the real sector and the economy in general.

“If the goal is export, that means we have to look for new potential destinations for exports. “And regarding the fiscal situation, we have to be more careful, we have to look for positive implications for the real sector and the economy in general,” Najib added.

Najib also highlighted Indonesia's monetary performance. Najib said that even though the rupiah-to-dollar exchange rate touched IDR 16,000, it remains in a positive position due to the proper management demonstrated by Bank Indonesia or BI.

“If there were no adequate managers to manage this monetary issue, our exchange rate would of course have exceeded IDR 20,000. “But BI's expertise in stabilizing the Rupiah must also be appreciated,” Najib said.

Najib also advised the government to pay attention to the distribution of Special Allocation Funds or DAK in the future. Najib asked the government to pay more attention to West Java.

“As an example, West Java province, which has fewer cities/regencies than Central Java, apparently has budget implications,” Najib explained.

On the other hand, Najib continued, the government's DAK allocation policy in financial policy depends on the number of cities and regencies in the region. In fact, a comparison of the budget distribution will reveal striking differences.

“If these 27 cities/districts received for example 100 DAK versus 30, the comparison would of course be striking. “Central assistance in this area must take into account the level of regional difficulties and the population,” Najib stressed.

“West Java, as the owner of the largest population in Indonesia, needs further acceleration. “Because a larger population certainly has its own complexities,” Najib said.

Najib also reminded the government to anticipate the economic impact of IKN development. Najib believes that the government must be able to ensure that IKN and Jakarta remain cities with strong magnetism for the economy.

“What are the things that the government must plan for, then everyone can function normally. IKN as the new capital and Jakarta as the old capital. “Don’t both become dead cities with no potential,” Najib said.

Najib stressed that the current and future government is able to improve the performance of the private sector. Najib wants the current and future government to play with the rules on gasoline and brakes regarding incentives and disincentives for the tourism sector.

“Where incentives and disincentives need to continue to be applied to push it in a more positive direction,” Najib said.

In particular, Najib stressed that the government should pay attention to the real textile sector so that it can continue to develop. Indeed, the textile sector is capable of absorbing such a large workforce.

“Because textiles are so labor-intensive and the market is currently disrupted, the best solution to classic problems, such as labor problems, must be found, namely that both parties benefit also,” Najib explained.

Najib emphasized that during the transition period, the governments of Jokowi and Prabowo must be able to pay attention to the sustainability of the program and must adapt to the vision and mission of President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

“I am sure that the Prabowo government has taken into account what I said earlier. I am sure that Prabowo's team will be even better than the previous team, than the previous president's team. “Because “They received precise food and information, so that they could work immediately”, concluded this PAN politician.