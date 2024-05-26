Carrie Johnson melts hearts with adorable photo of her daughter Romy with tousled hair





Carrie Johnson recently delighted fans when she shared a glimpse of family life alongside baby Frank. The mom of three took to social media again on Sunday, this time posting the most adorable photo of her little girl, two-year-old Romy. In the sweet instant, the girl could be seen walking down the garden path with one of her friends, each sporting tousled blonde hair. and summer dresses as they strode determinedly forward. Carrie didn't add any caption to the image, allowing it to speak for itself. The cute moment comes just weeks after the former media rep, who married former Prime Minister Boris in 2021, revealed she was taking her children to Eurovision for the first time with mixed results! Carrie is having a very busy year so far, having recently returned from a whirlwind trip to Los Angeles and recently attending a prestigious event at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Camilla in honor of a cause close to their heart. to heart. She also threw an epic birthday party for her and Boris's eldest son Wilf, who just turned four, in a fabulous family celebration. Carrie and Boris share three children Party time The Johnson family celebrated Carrie and Boris's eldest son Wilf's fourth birthday earlier this month. The little boy enjoyed a sweet family celebration with his mom, siblings and dad, who appeared in a rare photo for the occasion. In the snapshot, the former Prime Minister could be seen looking into his son's eyes, while Wilf looked back at his father, as the pair were joined by a giant dinosaur in disguise. Taking to Instagram, Carrie called the day "total chaos," before adding, "But we loved it." Family love life in the countryside The Johnsons' family life The couple married in 2021 in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by only around 30 guests. They now share children Wilf, Romy and Frank, aged ten months. The family live in the picturesque village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Oxfordshire, and their sprawling home of 3.8 million is the perfect place to raise their three young children. One of the most alluring features of their Grade II listed Brightwell Manor is undoubtedly the five acres of sumptuous greenery on which it is built. Carrie occasionally shares glimpses of her children's outdoor life on her Instagram account, from kids caring for their pet chicks and ducks to delicious outdoor picnics. A royal connection Earlier this month, Carrie attended a special event at Buckingham Palace. Hosted by Queen Camilla, the reception relaunched the Wash Bag project, first launched by the Queen when she was Duchess of Cornwall. The initiative provides a toiletry bag containing toiletries, donated by Boots and distributed by In Kind Direct, to people affected by rape and sexual abuse. Speaking to Carrie, Camilla appeared to say: "So good to see you again, haven't seen you in a long time. Not since you packed up this house." To bursts of laughter, Boris's wife replied: "I know. Chaos, chaos."

