Donald Trump booed at Libertarian Convention for saying name me, look how he handled it





Former President Donald Trump faced strong hostility at the Libertarian Party inauguration convention in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Despite his attempts to win over the crowd by promising to support key libertarian issues and appoint libertarians to his cabinet, his speech was met with boos and jeers.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 25: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian Party National Convention at the Washington Hilton on May 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

Trump opened his speech with a call for unity, saying, “I think you should nominate me or at least vote for me, and we should win together.” » The response was immediate and negative, with the crowd loudly expressing their disapproval.

Throughout his 30-minute speech, the convention hall was in turmoil. Trump supporters clashed with Libertarian members, leading to physical altercations and the forcible removal of some attendees by security. Despite the chaos, Trump continued his speech, visibly worried but determined.

Trump's controversial appearance at the Libertarian convention underscores the challenges he faces in broadening his appeal beyond his core supporters, as he seeks to build a coalition capable of winning the presidency in 2024.

Security personnel grab a shouting Libertarian Party member protesting as former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, DC, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP) Trump faces boos after asking Libertarians to nominate him

Trump acknowledged the hostile reception, joking about his many legal battles. “Last year I was indicted by the government for 91 different things, so if I wasn't a libertarian before, I certainly am now,” he joked, trying to align himself with party opposition. -the government's position.

The former president's attempts to present himself as a viable candidate were met with derision. “The Libertarian Party should nominate Trump for president of the United States,” he was quoted in a recent editorial, before being drowned out by boos. He challenged the audience by saying, “Only if you want to win, maybe you don't want to win.” Continue to get your 3% every four years. »

In his speech, Trump opposed President Joe Biden and laid out his stance on various libertarian issues, including anti-war policies, cryptocurrency, and protecting First and Second Amendment rights. He also promised to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, a cause celebre among libertarians.

“And if you vote for me on day one, I will commute Ross Ulbricht's sentence, he has already served 11 years… We will bring him home,” Trump announced, hoping to gain favor. However, this promise, like many others, has received mixed reactions.

Libertarians are unimpressed by Trump's promises

Despite some plaudits for his positions on some issues, many libertarians are unimpressed. “I despise him. He's an authoritarian. He doesn't support libertarian ideals,” said Bietro Geraci, a delegate from New York. Kentucky Delegate Don Stacy echoed that sentiment, saying, “There are always members who will make a bad decision and vote for Trump in my opinion, but he certainly won't get my vote without a doubt.” »

After Trump's speech, Libertarian candidates Michael Rectenwald, Josh Smith and Chase Oliver took the stage to denounce his appearance, saying that Trump's views do not align with the principles of the Libertarian Party.

Trump campaign official Jason Miller tried to downplay the backlash, saying Trump's policies were “all home runs” and that he had “great applause lines.” However, the hostile reception highlighted the deep divisions between Trump and members of the Libertarian Party.

