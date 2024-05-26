Jihadists across the border support SP-Congress alliance, says PM Modi in UP | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that “jihadists” across the border were supporting the Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition, which he accused of calling for “jihad” in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mirzapur on Sunday. (ANI) The Prime Minister made the remarks while speaking at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria. Follow complete coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Some strengths are suffering from India's progress. These people have different dreams about June 4, Modi said. In Pakistan, prayers are offered for the INDI alliance of SP and Congress. The jihadists on the other side of the border support them. Here, people from SP and Congress are calling for jihad vote, he added. Their problem is not the development of the country; they want to take India back decades. Further lashing out at the opposition, Modi alleged that the 'INDI jamaat' had mistreated him for opposing religion-based reservation and promising to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act. The INDI jamaat says if we come to power, we will restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and we will repeal the CAA, the law that grants Indian citizenship to refugees, Modi said. This is exactly what the anti-India forces also want, so why does the INDI group want the same? He also accused Congress of “creating roadblocks for countries wishing to purchase BrahMos missiles.” The day is not far when BrahMos missiles will also be manufactured in UP, and the BrahMos missiles are such that their fear is widely spread, the Prime Minister said. There is demand for BrahMos missiles in many countries around the world, but Congress has created obstacles even in front of them. The INDI alliance does not want India to become self-reliant in the defense sector or to develop the capacity to export arms. Members of the INDI alliance want foreign arms sales to continue so that their brokerage can continue to intervene,” he added.

