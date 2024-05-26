Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds review meeting before landfall India TV





Image Source: ANI PM Modi chaired review meeting on Cyclone Remal Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting to review the administration's response and preparedness ahead of Cyclone Remal, which is expected to make landfall by midnight between Bangladesh and neighboring West Bengal coasts. The Prime Minister was informed that the National Crisis Management Committee is in regular touch with the West Bengal government. All fishermen are advised not to venture into the southern Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. Around a million people are displaced to safer places. IMD also extends its information support to Bangladesh with regular updates. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that the Government of India has extended its full support to the state government and should continue to do so. He advised the Interior Ministry to monitor the situation and conduct a review after the cyclone arrives to provide necessary assistance for restoration. The Prime Minister ordered that apart from the 12 NDRF teams already deployed in West Bengal and one in Odisha, more teams should be kept on standby and able to move within an hour. The Indian Coast Guard must deploy its resources in the event of an emergency. He said ports, railways and highways should be kept on high alert to avoid any untoward incident. During the meeting, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Home Minister, DG NDRF, DG, IMD and Member Secretary NDMA were also present. According to the IMD, the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal transformed into a cyclone on Saturday evening. Met with department head Mrutyunjay Mohapatra The cyclone is centered in the Bay of Bengal, 200 km south of Canning town in West Bengal. It is moving northwards and will continue to hit the coast between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh. Rainfall has started in coastal areas Rainfall has already started in coastal areas and will intensify and exceed 25 cm today, he added. Besides this, heavy rainfall of 7-10 cm has been forecast by the IMD in Odishas Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj districts. Taking precautionary measures, a team of NDRF was deployed in Hasnabad village of West Bengal North 24 Parganas. Meanwhile, a total of 394 flights, international and domestic, were canceled as operations at the Kolkata airport were suspended for 21 hours. Many trains were also suspended due to unfavorable weather conditions. The governor calls on the population to remain vigilant Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Boses said he was closely monitoring the situation and was in constant touch with state and central experts to ensure a coordinated response for counter the repercussions of the cyclone. Bose stressed the importance of safety for residents of coastal areas of West Bengal, urging them to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cyclones. “Governor Bose is monitoring the situation and is in touch with experts and authorities from the state and the Center for a coordinated effort to endure the cyclone,” West Bengal newspaper Raj Bhavan reported on X. ALSO READ |Cyclone Remal LIVE: authorities on high alert a few hours before landfall

