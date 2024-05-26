Michael Cohen was a near-perfect witness at the Trump trial





The fate of Donald Trump will soon be in the hands of 12 citizens, a jury made up of his peers. Jurors will be tasked with deciding whether prosecutors have proven Trump guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. At the heart of this decision will be their assessment of the credibility of star witness Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and self-described fixer.

By his own admission during the trial, Cohen lied, cheated and stole, including from the TrumpOrganization. This may seem like a problem for the prosecution. However, in my experience, it is quite the opposite. The very fact that Cohen himself admitted to his prior lies and criminal activities could very well lead the jury to credit his testimony and use it to convict Trump.

In my 30 years as a prosecutor, I have dealt with countless cooperating witnesses, CWs for short. This term most accurately describes defendants who plead guilty to their crimes and enter into a cooperative agreement with prosecutors to testify fully, truthfully, and accurately about the crimes of others. In exchange, the cooperating witness receives a reduced plea or a more lenient sentence.

As former felons, cooperating witnesses usually have a lot of baggage.

As part of the agreement, the cooperating witness must also admit and be willing to testify about crimes he himself committed. This standard practice is essential to enhance the credibility of witnesses. You cannot expect a jury to believe testimony about another person's crimes if the cooperating witness is unable or unwilling to confess to his or her own crimes.

Cohen is what I would call a de facto cooperating witness. He pleaded guilty to his crimes and agreed to testify against Trump, but without entering into a formal cooperation agreement with prosecutors.

Cohen may be a deeply flawed individual and someone who is all too willing to commit crimes for his boss and for his own financial gain. But he's also a typical cooperating witness: someone perfectly positioned to expose to the jury the crimes of the biggest fish in the corrupt scheme.

A conspiracy is a secret agreement between two or more people to commit crimes. By their very nature, these criminal agreements are intended to hide the conspiracy from public view. That's why prosecutors work to assemble an internal as a co-conspirator and develop that person as a cooperating witness who can authoritatively inform jurors about what was happening within the conspiracy.

But as former felons, cooperating witnesses usually have a lot of baggage. Which brings us back to Cohen.

In many ways, Cohen was a near-perfect cooperative witness. He was in direct communication with the biggest criminal fish. He even had a secret audio recording that helped prove Trump was involved in a corrupt scheme to hide damaging information for political purposes. Cohen testified that he committed crimes at Trump's direction and, importantly, for Trump's benefit.

The fact that the crimes Trump indisputably benefited from was him, not Cohen, who ran for (and ultimately won) elected office will not escape the jury. Indeed, even if Cohen could have hoped to benefit from Trump's help in the future, these crimes undoubtedly caused Cohen immediate harm. He had to take out a home equity line of credit just to come up with the $130,000 payment.

Cohen spent more than 20 hours on the witness stand, seemingly without becoming angry, belligerent or losing his temper. The same cannot be said of the defense's only important witness, Robert Costello. Although Costello was a lawyer himself, he was more than belligerent and Judge Juan Merchan at one point allowed the courtroom to reprimand Costello for his contemptuous behavior. The jury undoubtedly noted the dramatic contrast between Cohen's performance and Costello's.

Two points in Cohen's testimony have been portrayed in the media as deeply damaging to his credibility: that he may have confused the date of the precise phone call in which he told Trump that he had made the secret payment, and the fact that Cohen stole $30,000 from the Trump Organization.

The prosecution did not choose Cohen as a witness. Trump chose him as a witness when he allegedly enlisted him in his corruption scheme.

This old prosecutor saw these two extracts from Cohen's testimony very differently. If I pursued this case, I would address the phone call in my rebuttal and not in my opening argument, after the defense undoubtedly addressed it in its closing argument. Next, I asked the jurors if they specifically remembered the date and time of telephone conversations from eight years ago. The question answers itself. So whether Cohen told Trump on a call on a Wednesday or a Thursday doesn't matter.

More importantly, does anyone believe that Trump would have started sending Cohen a series of $35,000 checks from his personal bank account if Cohen had not told Trump that the payment had been made ? Please!

The second revelation that Cohen stole $30,000 from Trump is a perceived weakness that I would turn into a strength. In closing arguments, defense attorneys often fall into the trap of leading the jury not to believe the testimony of a cooperating witness that incriminates their client, but to believe the same testimony when it incriminates the witness.

The defense attorney will likely tell the jury, “You cannot credit Cohen's testimony because he is a thief, having stolen from the very person he, as a lawyer, was supposed to zealously represent.”

This argument has a certain superficial appeal. But I would refute it this way:

Ladies and gentlemen, who proved to you that Michael Cohen stole $30,000 from the Trump Organization? It was Michael Cohen himself, in his sworn testimony! And here's the important part of Cohen's testimony about his theft that was uncorroborated. No other witnesses came here to testify about this. No audio recording exposes it. No commercial records confirmed this.

So the defense is asking you to credit Michael Cohen's uncorroborated testimony when he tells you he stole $30,000 from Trump. Yet when Cohen's testimony is corroborated by other witnesses through audio recordings, telephone recordings, business ledger entries, and checks signed by Trump falsely claiming to be reimbursement for legal services, then Cohen is corroborated in eight ways until Sunday, the defense urges you not to believe his testimony?

To be clear, the defense wants you to credit Cohen's uncorroborated account of his own misconduct, but don't believe Cohen's fully corroborated testimony if it hurts Trump. Ladies and gentlemen, the defense has just invited you to break down and change. But we know you won't.

I would close by reminding the jury that the prosecution did not choose Cohen as a witness. Trump chose him as a witness when he allegedly enlisted him in his corrupt scheme to pay money and falsify business records to gain an unfair advantage in a presidential election. Cohen may have lied, cheated and stolen, but he also testified about what he did as Trump's co-conspirator, his accomplice in crime. And soon, a jury will have to decide whether this testimony, as well as the significant evidence that corroborates it, is consistent with reality. enough to prove Trump's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

