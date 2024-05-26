News of Boris Johnson's blunder made G7 leaders laugh





Patrick Vallance, who served as chief scientific adviser to the UK government from 2018 to 2023, revealed at this year's Hay Festival that Boris Johnson's chaotic tenure as UK prime minister even included his ability to moderate Zoom calls. The event was organized jointly with The Independent and chaired by editor Geordie Greig; The former British government adviser described an incident at the 2021 G7 summit meeting, where he was invited by Melinda Gates to speak about how to prevent future pandemics. Vallance said: “The meeting actually went pretty well. I was asked to present to the G7, they were in a room in Carbis Bay and I was on Zoom. It was the Zoom call the strangest one I've ever had The other two people. [Hindistan Babakan] “There was Narendra Modi and Melinda Gates and there were also the G7 leaders,” he said. Vallance, who regularly briefed the country on Covid with Johnson and Tory cabinet members during the pandemic, portrayed the former prime minister in a chillingly accurate impersonation. It all started when the Prime Minister said: “Patrick, Patrick, tell us about the issue of pandemic preparedness. So I started talking and he said, 'Patrick, I'm going to interrupt you. “As they say these days, we stay 'quiet,'” he said. Vallance, who will leave government office in 2023, was sure not to keep quiet. Anyway, someone came and whispered in your ear and said, “Uh, oh, I'm sorry.” “I don’t wear my headphones,” he said.

“The other executives thought it was quite amusing,” Vallance told the Hay audience. Vallance, chief scientific advisor to COP26 and president of the National History Museum, said “it is time” for general elections in the country and used the period as follows: “What kind of leaders do we want? us and how should we hold them accountable in a democratic system? » He described it as “time to ask the question”. He admitted he was surprised why Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chose to deliver his election announcement speech outside Number 10 Downing Street, in pouring rain and to the sound of protesters playing “Things Can Only Get Better” by D:Ream. “Not being able to establish and resolve a system in which the prime minister can speak and be heard is a sign of incompetence,” he said. When asked if this incident reflected the current situation of the government, he replied: I think the chaos created by this event is representative of the situation. In other statements, Vallance said “another pandemic is absolutely inevitable” and that the UK could not prepare for such a situation. The Independent presents The News Review, which takes an in-depth look at the day's headlines with leading figures from the worlds of politics, art and science, at the Hay Festival from May 25-28 at 10am local time. Other speakers include Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting, campaigner and author Laura Bates and author Lionel Shriver. Hay Festival continues until June 2. Boris Johnson is stuck on his own law Boris Johnson interview costs $1 million Boris Johnson: I became the first British Prime Minister of Turkish origin

