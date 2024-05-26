Politics
PM Modi's mujra remark is an insult to Bihar: Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting in Sasaram, Bihar on May 26, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his mujra remark against opposition leaders and said he had insulted Bihar by making such a comment.
Mr. Kharge, during his day-long tour of Bihar, where he addressed an election rally in Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency and a congregation in Patna city, said: Modi ji insulted Bihar by using this word… It means mujra is happening here. This is an insult to Bihar and its people. This is not how a Prime Minister should speak. He should speak like a statesman.
General elections in India | Follow live updates from May 26
The Congress president's attack came after Mr Modi vowed to thwart alleged attempts to deprive Dalits and backward classes of their reservations by the Indian bloc, which he accuses of being enslaved and perform mujra for his Muslim vote bank.
Bihar is the country which has given a new direction to the struggle for social justice. I wish to declare from this soil that I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to deprive SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert them to Muslims. They can remain slaves and perform mujra to please their vote bank, the Prime Minister had said while addressing an election rally in the state on Saturday.
Mr. Kharge added that Prime Minister Modi considers himself a Tees Maar Khan (a person who glorifies himself). He has a bad impression. These are the people who are the real Tees Maar Khan. He (Modi) is like a dictator. If he returns to power for a third term, citizens will not be able to express themselves freely. People will not be able to enjoy their right to speak.
He alleged that the BJP was spreading communal hatred to divert people's attention from important issues.
Read also: INDIA seizes quotas to help those who vote for jihad (PM)
Neither the Prime Minister nor other BJP leaders will talk about issues like rising unemployment or rising prices. They spread communal hatred. The forces that attack the Constitution and spread the politics of hatred… must be defeated. They are dividing this country along lines of religion and caste, he said.
The Election Commission must take action against those who make such hate speeches, he added.
Mr Kharge claimed the prime minister was lying when he said Congress would impose an inheritance tax if he was elected.
This election is very crucial… It is an election to save democracy and the Constitution. We must fight together. This election is essentially the people against Modi and not Rahul against Modi, he asserted.
The Congress president said he respected Mr. Modi as Prime Minister, but asserted that the latter did not respect the leaders of the grand old party.
Claiming that the Prime Minister is exploiting people emotionally, Mr. Kharge said: In my 53 years of political career, I have never played an emotional card like Modi. ji. I lost my mother and sister as a child in a tragic house fire. But I never say these things in public meetings.
He (Modi) only knows how to abuse Sonia jiRahul ji and other congressional leaders. He embraces the rich and not the poor. His government neglected the rights and well-being of the underprivileged, he said.
Mr. Kharge said the Modi government had neglected the rights and welfare of the underprivileged sections.
The Congress fielded Manoj Kumar from Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency and Anshul Avijit from Patna Sahib. Voting will be held in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies in the final phase on June 1.
