Americans' denial of Trump's authoritarianism is deeper than ever





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who incited a violent insurrection in January 2021 in an attempt to illegally stay in power after losing the 2020 election, has made clear what kind of president he intends to be if he returns to power. White House in January 2025.

In December 2023, he declared that he would be a dictator from the first day in office. He proposed deploying the National Guard and even the Army as a deportation force in an interview with Time magazine in April. Add to that his recent statement at the National Rifle Association convention that he might need three terms, and a new video from his Truth Social account with multiple references to creating a unified Reich, the Nazi government was known as the Third Reich and this seems likely. that a Trump victory would usher in a new autocratic era for America.

This surreal situation reflects both a deficit of information and an excess of disinformation.

Yet it seems that many people in the United States are treating this election as politics as usual. Primaries, caucuses and other events take place, even if the Republican candidate refuses to commit to accepting legal election results if he or she does not win. And most Republicans still adhere to the false reality that Trump also won the 2020 election.

This surreal situation reflects both a deficit of information and an excess of disinformation. A March poll of voters in swing states found that most respondents were unaware of Trump's criminal charges, threats from the dictator, use of fascist language (such as calling people vermin) and promises to pardon the patriots who attacked the Capitol on January 6. What's even more worrying is that the poll excluded voters who thought Biden stole the 2020 election. Respondents, while not lost in the Trumpist alternative universe, lack information to take seriously the threats weighing on our democracy.

And many better-informed Americans don't take Trump's proclamations and actions seriously either. Instead, they accuse those who sound the alarm over his actions and strongman rhetoric of hyperbole and hysteria.

Certainly, Americans tend to think that this can't happen here. Our country has lived off its reputation as a bastion of freedom and democracy, and since we have never had a national dictatorship at home (although the Jim Crow South was a regional authoritarianism), many people do not recognize the autocratic drift as it unfolds. But as Robert Kagan's moving essay for the Washington Post says: A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending.

Yet too many people still pretend. President Joe Biden's age is far more publicized than Trump's claims that if he returns to the White House, he will arrest and deport millions and allow Vladimir Putin's Russia to do whatever it wants . Such is his affinity for authoritarian Russia that he would let Moscow attack NATO member states if they posed obstacles to Putin's imperialist ambitions, a situation that could trigger World War III.

Living in denial is the default mode for millions of people who take our freedoms for granted.

These disastrous consequences may seem unreal, far from our daily lives of school pickups, doctor visits, professional commitments and sports competitions. Living in denial is the default mode for millions of people who take our freedoms for granted and don't want to think about how their lives would be changed by the advent of authoritarian governance in America.

Americans are not the first to live in a state of collective denial. Authoritarians often told us what they were going to do, but people rarely believed them, or they felt that because they didn't fit the profile of those the autocrat was targeting, they wouldn't be affected. Later, when their turn came to be harassed or persecuted, it was too late to do much.

When Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini declared a dictatorship in 1925, most active anti-fascists attempted to leave Italy or went into hiding to avoid going to prison. But Ignazio Silone, an Italian communist taking refuge in a hideout in Milan, heard a comrade say that even as the streets filled with fascist security forces, people were lining up outside the La Scala opera house, waiting to see the last show as if Mussolini's seizure of power did not concern them.

In Germany, the Jewish linguist Victor Klemperer, who kept a diary of his life during Hitler's reign, did not deny his position, but had to stay in Nazi Germany because he could not find an academic position in the foreigner. Don't think about it, live your life, immerse yourself in the most intimate affairs! » he wrote on September 20, 1938, hoping that each new wave of persecution would be the last.

Even when democracy dies due to a coup and repression is heavy and immediate, some underestimate the impact and view the situation as merely temporary. After Chile's bloody coup in 1973, former Chilean President Eduardo Frei Montalva, a conservative Christian Democrat, was confident that the new military dictatorship would restore order and then return power to democracy. But as dictator Augusto Pinochet tightened his grip, Frei realized his grave mistake and began criticizing the regime. He would die less than a decade later, with his family claiming that Frei had been poisoned on Pinochet's orders.

Tyranny advances with the rhythm of a screw tightening rather than the blow of the executioner's blade, wrote the Italian anti-fascist exile GA Borgese in 1937. We can learn from this sad story and address the actions and declarations of Trump with all the seriousness they deserve.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-authoritarianism-american-denial-2024-rcna153962 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos