



ANKARA The Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party, organized a rally in the capital Ankara on May 26, bringing together retirees to express their demands in the face of economic challenges. “If Ankara is crowded today, you are the cause,” CHP leader Zgr Zel said in his speech at the rally, condemning the government’s “neglect of the concerns of the people.” retirees. The stage was adorned with the slogan “Dignified life, equitable sharing”. Among the key issues highlighted by zel is the decline in the purchasing power of retirees since the government took office. Comparing the lowest pension of 2002 to gold, Zel lamented a decrease of more than 150 percent. Currently, the minimum pension is 10,000 Turkish liras in Trkiye. Speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan Erdoan and his alliance partner, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Baheli, Zel presented a series of demands aimed at addressing the pensioners' grievances. They include legislation ensuring that the lowest pension never falls below the minimum wage, reductions on essential utilities such as electricity, natural gas and water bills and the restructuring of loan debts and credit cards to ease financial burdens. Additionally, ZEL called for the withdrawal of lawsuits against retiree unions, which he called intimidation tactics. “Trkiye will not be able to normalize until the pensioner economy is normalized,” Zel said. Promising action if the CHP came to power, ZEL committed to increasing pensions to ultimately reach 1.5 times the minimum wage. His assurances resonated with union representatives and attendees who echoed the sentiment of demanding fair treatment and economic security for retirees. The deputy head of the CHP, Gamze Tacer, denounced in her speech the government's “negligence” towards retirees. “Instead of getting the share you deserve of the country's resources, you are forced to wait at a discount [store] the queues,” she lamented, promising to continue to defend the rights of retirees.

