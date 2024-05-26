Bipartisan Congressional Delegation Visits Taiwan After Days of Chinese Military Exercises Around the Island





China Coast Guard/Weibo This third-party image shows a Chinese coast guard exercise near Taiwan.





CNN House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday following the election of the island's new president and after days of Chinese military exercises. The arrival of six lawmakers comes just days after the inauguration of Lai Ching-te, who has been branded a dangerous separatist by Beijing and whose election triggered the largest military exercises around Taiwan that the Chinese have launched since more than a year. China's ruling Communist Party says self-governing democracy is part of its territory, even though it has never controlled it, and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary. As Putin wages war in Ukraine and Israel wages a multi-front war against Iranian-backed proxies like Hamas, President Xi is watching to see whether America continues to support its partners and friends, McCaul said in A declaration, referring to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Taiwan is a thriving democracy. The United States will continue to stand with its steadfast partner and strive to maintain the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. I look forward to meeting with Taiwanese officials to better understand what America can do to preserve peace in Asia and build on our shared democratic values. The delegation will discuss with Taiwanese authorities on regional security, trade and investment to explore new areas of collaboration, according to a press release from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Beijing declared that two days of Chinese joint military exercises around Taiwan and across the Taiwan Strait were launched to test the ability to jointly seize power, launch joint attacks and occupy key areas. The exercises involved dozens of warplanes carrying live ammunition and carrying out simulated strikes against high-value enemy military targets, CNN reported Thursday. U.S. officials condemned the exercises, and the State Department urged the Chinese to act with restraint. Two years ago, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, it was the first time that a Speaker of the United States House of Representatives visited Taiwan in 25 years. His visit was met with days of large-scale military exercises and warnings from the Chinese government of a serious impact on U.S.-China relations. In April 2023, then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy similarly defied China's threats, presenting a united front with then-Speaker Tsai Ing-wen. during a meeting in California. Although officials at the time tried to downplay the meeting to avoid provoking Beijing, which nevertheless condemned the talks and promised strong and resolute measures, the political significance of the Taiwanese president's high-level hearing on the American soil was clear. On a three-day trip to China last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who said the United States and China should be partners rather than adversaries. The two countries have sought stabilization and increased communication in their tumultuous relations, which have been further complicated by intimidation exercises and threats against Taiwan.

