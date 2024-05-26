Tim Scott defends Donald Trump after being booed during Libertarian speech





Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) defended former President Trump after he was booed during a speech to Libertarian Party members over the weekend.

Trump addressed the Libertarian National Convention Saturday night, where he was booed as he pleaded for their support. Scott, a potential Trump running mate, dismissed backlash against the former president at the weekend event and argued that Trump was trying to win support from everyone from the country.

“Well, I saw a wave of red hats at the Libertarian convention. Donald Trump's popularity continues to grow, but he won't just be attending the Libertarian convention. He also holds rallies [the] Bronx. He’s doing something, what I consider a 50-state strategy,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“So I give him a lot of credit and go places Republicans have never gone before. If we want to win this election cycle, we have to go where we are not invited,” he added. “And to see the former president taking this seriously is, I think, a strong sign and one of the reasons why … we're seeing the poll numbers moving in his direction. »

Trump mocked Libertarians at their own convention Saturday after they booed him when he suggested they should nominate him for president.

“Only do this if you want to win,” he told the crowd, speaking about his nomination. “If you want to lose, don’t do this. Continue to receive your 3 percent every four years.

Trump supporters were spotted in the crowd, with occasional chants of “We want Trump.” In another attempt to appeal to the party, he pledged to name a libertarian to his cabinet if he secured a White House victory in November.

Scott is one of the possible contenders for Trump's running mate, and he endorsed the former president shortly after ending his own White House bid. He stressed Sunday that Trump was trying to capture the votes of all Americans.

“He doesn’t just want to win the votes of the American people. He is trying to win the hearts of the American people, unite our country and begin to move us toward the strongest, most powerful and most prosperous future we can have,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4686742-tim-scott-donald-trump-boos-libertarian-speech/

