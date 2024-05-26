Here's Why Trump Was Booed During Libertarian Convention Speech





Top line

Former President Donald Trump was booed and heckled Saturday night as he tried to sway the Libertarian vote in his direction at the party's national convention, but his efforts, which included promises to appoint a Libertarian to his Cabinet and to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, who founded an online marketplace to buy and sell illegal drugs was largely met with loud boos and insults from the crowd.

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses libertarians… [+] National Party Convention on May 25, 2024.

Getty Images Key Facts

Some of the loudest boos came when Trump recommended the Libertarian Party choose him as their nominee, saying we should win together, but boos arose repeatedly throughout the speech, including after Trump suggested that he was perhaps libertarian without even trying to be.

After being continually booed and heckled by members of the public, he called him a “liar”, a “flatterer” and a “wannabe dictator”. Trump turned on the audience and mocked the Libertarian Party's poor voting record, telling them that if they didn't vote for him, they could. continue to receive your 3% every four years.

The Republican presidential candidate called President Joe Biden the worst president in U.S. history, which was met with cries of “it's you” and Trump begging libertarians to unite with Republicans, saying the two parties should not fight.

For at least one moment during the speech, a rubber chicken silhouette was visible in front of the former president in the video of the speech. Rubber chickens were circulated among supporters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in protest urging the major candidates. to debate him, and Secret Service agents reportedly confiscated the rubber chickens before Trump spoke.

The future president made several promises to the party that he said he would keep if libertarian voters helped elect him, including appointing party members to leadership positions, commuting the sentence of the founder of the Silk Road market, Ulbricht, cutting taxes, defending gun rights and opposing. climate change policies under the Green New Deal.

Other mainstream speakers who have supported Trump, including Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) and former Republican presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, were also booed.

Contra

Trump was applauded at times, notably when he condemned the United States' participation in senseless wars. Opposition to most U.S. military actions abroad has always been a major pillar of the Libertarian Party's view.

Crucial quote

“If I wasn't a libertarian before, I certainly am now,” Trump said at the convention, referring to the criminal charges against him.

Large number

34 minutes. That's how long Trump spoke at the Libertarian convention, one of his shortest campaign speeches ever.

Tangent

Kennedy spoke at the convention on Friday and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is scheduled to speak on Sunday. Kennedy, in his speech, accused Trump of presiding over “the greatest curtailment of individual liberties this country has ever known” in his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and spoke in favor of the freedom of the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, who he said “should be celebrated”. as a hero.”

Key context

Libertarians base their core beliefs on the rights of the individual, limited government, the free market, and overall, a balanced society that functions with limited oversight and a collective interest in the common good. Many Libertarians believe the Trump administration exercised too much government power, particularly early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when the government recommended some businesses close their doors to the public while urging Americans to stay home. them, to socially distance and wear masks. The Libertarian Party received 3.3% of the vote in the 2016 presidential election, when former New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson was its candidate, and 1.2% in 2020, when its candidate was activist Jo Jorgensen. The Libertarian vote has always been small, but Republicans have every interest in winning it. If Arizona Libertarians had voted for Trump rather than Jorgensen, for example, he would have won the state in 2020. Arizona is another crucial battleground state for the 2024 election, as are Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada and Wisconsin. Polls that show a number of voters are unhappy with the Trump-Biden matchup have raised fears in the former presidents' camps that unhappy voters will instead choose to vote for third-party candidates, NPR reported.

To monitor

Who wins the Libertarian presidential nomination. Registered delegates to the 2024 Libertarian National Convention, which ends Sunday, will choose a candidate for the party. The most popular candidates for the nomination are Charles Ballay of Louisiana, Chase Oliver of Georgia and Jacob Hornberger of Virginia.

