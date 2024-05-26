Donald Trump supports candidates in Texas runoff





Donald Trump speaks on the Texas elections

Former president and current Republican candidate Donald Trump is supporting candidates in the Texas runoff elections.

DALLAS – Former President Donald Trump spoke at the NRA Convention in Dallas during a recent trip to the Lone Star State.

Before his speech, the Republican presidential candidate spoke with FOX 4's Steven Dial.

“I'm seeing more enthusiasm from voters today than I ever saw in 2016 or 2020,” former President Trump said.

It's not common for former presidents to actively campaign in local elections, but during the primary runoffs and now, Trump has injected himself into several elections.

“Candidates for the Texas Legislature who have my complete and utter support,” Trump told the NRA crowd.

Trump summoned several Texan candidates who hope to win their second round this Tuesday.

The candidate he talked about most was David Covey, who is challenging House Speaker Dade Phelan.

“We need to get your speaker out of there so we can get down to voter fraud,” Trump said.

There are no substantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud in Texas or other states.

Phelan is under fire for pushing through the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton, a close friend of Trump.

Phelan is also accused by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and others of allegedly delaying Republican priority legislation, saying he was too close to Democrats.

Trump spoke about the 2024 election from a national perspective.

[DIAL: “What do you think will be a defining factor in November for voters when they go to the polls?”]

“We have a lot of definitions. First, we have inflation. Second, we have the economy and it's kind of the same thing, and third, we have such a porous, horrible border.”

On the border issue, Trump stuck to his campaign talking points, blaming the Biden administration and saying illegal immigration numbers were lower under his leadership, which Trump is.

When asked what could be done to resolve the current problem, Trump gave no concrete plans.

“The prisons are emptying towards the United States,” declared the former president.

[DIAL: “What can be done domestically?”]

“We need to have a strong border again. We had the strongest border in history. Today we have the weakest border in history,” Trump responded.

The latest FOX poll gives Trump a slight lead in the margin of error over President Biden.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets as he arrives, alongside Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (L) in Dallas, Texas, June 11, 2020, where he will host a roundtable discussion with faith leaders and small business owners. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo b

Trump has said that if he wins in November, he would consider adding a Texan to his Cabinet.

[DIAL: “Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is a personal friend of yours. Would you consider him for U.S. Attorney General?”]

“I would actually. He's very talented. We have a lot of people who want this one and will be very good at it, but he's a very talented guy. I fought for him when he had difficulties and we won. There were people really after him and I think he was a very good attorney general,” Trump responded.

The difficulty Trump describes may lie in the securities fraud charges against Paxton. This case is now closed after an agreement was reached with the prosecutor.

Paxton also survived an impeachment trial in the Texas Senate.

