Zelensky calls on world leaders, especially Biden and Xi, to support the upcoming peace summit





“And I call on world leaders who are still on the sidelines of the global efforts at the World Peace Summit, to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China,” he said. Zelensky said. “Please show your leadership to advance peace, real peace and not just a pause between strikes. The efforts of the world majority are the best guarantee that all commitments will be respected. Please support the summit peace with your personal leadership and participation,” he added. According to a Bloomberg report released Friday, Biden will likely miss the summit because he is scheduled to attend a fundraiser for his campaign in California. But a US official said Sunday that the United States would participate in the summit, without specifying who and at what level would participate. China said earlier in a joint statement with Brazil that it supported “an international peace conference held at an appropriate time, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties as well than a fair discussion of all peace plans.” Russia said earlier this month that it was not invited to the summit nor did it see the point of such an event. A Russian strike on a crowded DIY hardware store in Kharkiv killed 12 people and injured dozens more on Sunday, as the country's second-largest city recovered from two attacks the day before. Over the past week, strikes on the city have increased after Russian troops crossed the border to open a new front north of the city. Russia has bombed Kharkiv, located less than 30 km from its border, throughout the 27-month war. Russia has reached its periphery in a failed attempt to seize it in 2022. “There is not a single neighborhood or street in Kharkiv that has not suffered from this regular cruelty. Russia has added strikes with guided aerial bombs. Russian aircraft are approaching our border and launching these bombs directly on the city, it is a weapon of indiscriminate destruction,” he said, emphasizing that he was in Kharkiv in the video. “Russia is the only source of aggression and constantly seeks to expand the war. Whoever does all this does not want peace,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/ukraine-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-peace-summit-switzerland-joe-biden-xi-jinping-4364596 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos