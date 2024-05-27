Sunak pledges to bring back national service as Farage criticized for 'giving electoral advantage' to PM

Rishi Sunak has pledged to bring back national service for 18-year-olds.

Young people will have the choice between a full-time placement in the armed forces for a year or one weekend a month for 12 months as a volunteer in their community.

An internal Conservative information document on this policy does not rule out the arrest of young people if they do not participate.

Boris Johnson is tipped to launch a “calculated” campaign against Starmer, sources close to the former prime minister have told GB News.

Michael Gove has been branded “ungrateful” by Michael Portillo for resigning in the general election.

Nigel Farage sparked a heated row with Camilla Tominey after she decided not to stand alongside the Reform Party in the election campaign.

Meanwhile, Sunak was reportedly threatened with legal action for allegedly blocking pro-Boris candidates from standing as potential Conservative MPs.

Home Secretary James Cleverly admitted 18-year-olds could be “deployed to the front line” if national service was introduced.

Labor has warned it faces tough negotiations with the EU Lord Darroch, former British ambassador to the EU and US, said: “The Commission is an extremely tough negotiator. And they are proud of it. “The EU is past Brexit. There are a lot of problems in Europe. And what happens next with the British isn't really in the top 10. “They expect Labor to be fundamentally more pro-European, but they also expect Labor to be extremely cautious about Europe…we shouldn't expect free gifts.” Read the full story here.

Sunak's national service pledge could mean 18-year-olds being 'deployed to frontline', admits Cleverly James Cleverly revealed those taking part in national military service 'could be deployed' GB News Home Secretary James Cleverly has revealed a key detail of Rishi Sunak's latest election promise, as the Prime Minister announced he would “bring back national service” if the Conservatives were re-elected. When asked for more information on the military part of the proposed national service, Cleverly told GB News: “The military part will be limited to around 30,000 people. This part will be voluntary. “So the whole program will be mandatory, but the military part will only be for people who volunteer to do it.” When asked to confirm whether the service would require these 18-year-olds to be deployed in a “worst case scenario”, the Home Secretary admitted: “There is of course always a chance that a serviceman is deployed. But what we are saying very clearly is that no one will be forced to deal with the military element. » FULL STORY HERE.

Sunak threatened legal action for 'preventing pro-Boris candidates from standing for MP' Boris Johnson GB News Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been branded a “Stalinist” after being accused of blocking pro-Boris Johnson candidates from standing for MPs. Legal action is being considered by a group of “highly placed and unfairly treated figures” from the right of the party. Read the full story here

Nigel Farage sparks fiery row over GB News for 'giving electoral advantage' to Rishi Sunak Nigel Farage has defended his decision not to run for Reform in the July election. GB News Nigel Farage has been accused of “sacrificing Reform votes” after his decision not to stand in July's general election sparked widespread backlash. In a heated row with GB News presenter Camilla Tominey, Farage slammed those who criticized his decision and claimed he “didn't have time” to work on both the Reform UK campaign and the American election campaign. Camilla chided Farage: “You're a man of the people and you basically turned around and said at the end of the day America is bigger than Little England so I'm going to go help Trump.” Farage said: “In choosing the path I have chosen for the next six weeks, I will speak to millions of people. If I had decided now to choose a constituency, I would have spoken to about 80,000 people. “ FULL STORY HERE.

Michael Gove criticized by Portillo for 'ungrateful' election decision Michael Portillo slammed 'ungrateful' Michael Gove for quitting after 20 years GB News / PA Michael Gove has been criticized by former Conservative MP and GB News presenter Michael Portillo following his decision to stand down at the next general election. Speaking to Camilla Tominey on GB News, Portillo criticized Gove's decision alongside a record 77 other MPs who chose to stand down, branding them “ungrateful”. Portillo fumed: “Congressmen were elected because they have constituency associations that work very hard for them and have immense loyalty to them. “I think it is the greatest discourtesy to give up your seat when the elections are announced. If you want to leave, you have to give six or twelve months' notice.” FULL STORY HERE.

Boris should launch 'calculated' campaign against Starmer Boris Johnson during a visit to Jimmy Egan's Boxing Academy in Wythenshawe Pennsylvania Boris Johnson is eager to take on Sir Keir Starmer and will launch a “calculated” campaign against the Labor leader, allies of the former prime minister have told GB News. Johnson is expected to face his old foe in the 2024 election campaign, as an ever-growing number of Tories call for the ex-prime minister to return to the Tory fold. A former Johnson aide has claimed Britons can expect to see a lot more of the former prime minister before election day. The former Number 10 insider told GB News: Boris will be champing at the bit. Although I would be surprised if it was constant door knocking and big broadcast moments, he will make very calculated and well-timed interventions during the campaign. READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Teenagers 'could be arrested' for not participating in national service According to an internal Conservative briefing document seen by the Daily Mirror, the possibility of arresting 18-year-olds who are not participating in national service is not excluded. In a question-and-answer section of the document, it is asked: Will you arrest people who do not comply? The answer is this: it is right that those who contribute to our system are duly rewarded and those who refuse receive no benefits. The Royal Commission will consider an appropriate incentives regime. James Cleverly, however, ruled out this possibility. The Home Secretary told Sky News that no one “is going to go to prison”, but added that “we are going to force people to do it”. He also explained that those who participate in the military option will be paid, but those who volunteer on weekends will not.