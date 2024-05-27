Politics
Tories threatened with legal action for allegedly 'blocking' pro-Boris Johnson candidates from running in general election
- David Campbell-Bannerman among candidates 'banned' from running for MP
Legal action has been threatened against the Conservatives for allegedly “blocking” pro-Boris Johnson candidates from standing in the general election.
A number of key figures involved in the “Bring Back Boris” campaign have failed to be selected as potential Conservative parliamentary candidates, according to right-wing figures.
They wrote to the Conservative chairman, Richard Holden, warning him that they were considering seeking a legal injunction to halt the selection process.
They said they would seek an injunction “for as long as necessary” to resolve issues related to the selection.
David Campbell-Bannerman, president of the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO), which seeks to “strengthen party democracy”, said he was barred from running as a Conservative MP “on the grounds that I was not not nice enough to Rishi Sunak in the social field”. media'.
Pro-Boris figures threatened legal action against the party after failing to be selected to run for parliamentary seats
In the letter, seen by the Telegraph, he wrote: “I regret, however, that I have in the meantime consulted lawyers regarding a legal injunction to suspend the selection process for as long as it takes to resolve these issues selection, and not only on my name, but on behalf of a number of other high-ranking and unfairly treated personalities.
“The lawyers say it could take a week if that's the case. I have no desire or enthusiasm to do it, but I feel like the candidates committee left me with no other options.
Mr Campbell-Bannerman, who twice tried to lead Ukip before returning to the Conservatives in 2011, said he believed he had been blocked from being selected by Downing Street.
He said: “There is a representative of Number Ten on the candidates committee and they look out for the interests of Number Ten.
“Members have every right to decide whether I am suitable as a candidate. But being arrested on a vague basis is Stalinist. I don't think that's a fair criterion, it's a bit mysterious.
David Campbell-Bannerman has said he believes he was “prevented” from standing as a Conservative MP by Downing Street.
Former Conservative MP Nadine Dorries also claimed that “candidates supporting Boris Johnson are being excluded from the party by being prevented from standing or being deceived by tricks at selection meetings”.
It follows reports in The Mail on Sunday of growing concerns about the influence of candidates chief Gareth Fox and his colleague Matt Lane.
In messages leaked by the MoS, one conservative wrote that the candidates are “being pushed aside because they don't fit the woke sensibilities of Fox and Lane.”
The source called on the party's centre-right to “take back control after the general election”, adding: “I want my party back.”
|
