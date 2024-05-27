Jack Smith 'Exposes' Donald Trump in New Court FilingLegal Analyst





The latest court filing by Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel Jack Smith “exposes Donald Trump's dangerous, inflammatory, and violence-inducing lies,” legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Saturday.

The search warrant used in the 2022 raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence was recently unsealed as part of his classified documents criminal case in Florida. The raid led to the search and seizure of hundreds of documents containing classified information, resulting in dozens of charges against the former president. He is accused of illegally possessing classified documents that he took with him after leaving the White House in 2021, and then obstructing government efforts to recover them. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has denied any wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, the former president posted misleading claims about the wording of the arrest warrant on his Truth Social account, alleging that the DOJ “AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LEAD) FORCE.” Additionally, a Trump campaign email recently sent to supporters claimed that FBI agents were “authorized to shoot” Trump, claiming that President Joe Biden was “locked, loaded and ready to take me.” [Trump] out.”

However, the FBI said in a statement that the warrant's wording was standard and the phrase “deadly force” was also included when agents searched Biden's Delaware home for classified documents.

“The FBI followed standard protocol in this search, as we do with all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force. No one ordered additional action to be taken and “There was no deviation from the norm in this case,” the agency's statement said.

Discussing Trump's claim regarding the search warrant, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a news conference Thursday that “the allegation is false and extremely dangerous,” reiterating that the document in question is a policy standard.

In a video posted Saturday on his YouTube channel, Kirschner, a former assistant U.S. attorney and frequent critic of the former president, said: “A fourth judge is now considering whether to gag Donald Trump to prevent him from endangering the people involved in this matter. the effort of trying to hold him accountable for his crimes.

Trump is currently under silence in his criminal trial in New York and faces a limited trial in his federal election interference case, also led by Smith. Last year, Trump was silent during his civil fraud trial in New York.

Newsweek reached out to Kirschner and Trump's spokesperson for comment via email on Sunday.

In response to Trump's assassination allegations, Smith filed a motion Friday asking Judge Aileen Cannon to prohibit Trump from making “statements that present a substantial, imminent, and foreseeable danger” to law enforcement officers laws involved in the case.

The motion claims that Trump's inaccurate comments give “a grossly misleading impression about the intentions and conduct of federal law enforcement agents – falsely suggesting that they were complicit in a plot to assassinate him – and expose these agents, some of whom will be witnesses at trial. at the risk of threats, violence and harassment.

Kirschner said Smith's latest dossier “exposes Donald Trump's dangerous, inflammatory and violence-inducing lies.” He added that he “demands that the judge…do something about this.”

Cannon, who was appointed by Trump in 2020 and oversees the classified documents case, has been criticized for making several decisions that some say favored the former president. Earlier this month, Cannon indefinitely suspended the start of the trial while other legal disputes related to the case were being resolved.

Several legal analysts support Smith's case, suggesting it would put Cannon in a difficult position. If she does not grant the silence order, Smith could appeal to a higher court, citing potential bias.

“A smart move by Smith, as Judge Cannon will likely not grant the silence order, will show his clear bias, and Smith will then be able to appeal to the 11th Circuit,” wrote former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann, on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

In an emailed statement to Newsweek on Friday, Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said the motion was proof that “crooked Joe Biden and his hacks and thugs are obsessed with trying to take away the President Trump and all American voters of their First Amendment rights.

He added: “The repeated attempts to silence President Trump during the presidential campaign are blatant attempts at election interference. These are last-ditch efforts by desperate Democratic radicals running a losing campaign for a failed president. »

Updated 5/26/24, 6:02 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

