After Jokowi went crazy, Bank RI was suddenly flooded with money







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia -President JokoWidodo or Jokowis expressed concern about the liquidity conditions in Indonesia. He estimates that monetary circulation is drying up even though the country's economic growth has reached more than 5%. According to Jokowi, this problem is due to the fact that the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) and BI issued too many instruments, namely Government Securities (SBN), Indonesian Rupiah Bank (SRBI) Securities and Securities in foreign currencies from Bank Indonesia (SVBI). “Even if we look below, I told the governor, Mr. Governor, I heard from many economic players that it seems that the circulation of money is drying up,” Jokowi said. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Jokowi conveyed this during the annual meeting of Bank Indonesia (PTBI) at BI Headquarters, Jakarta, Wednesday (11/29/2023). For information, since the start of the year, third-party funds (DPK) have grown less quickly than last year. In December 2022, public funds deposited in banks will increase by 9.4 percent on an annual basis to reach IDR 7.929.5 trillion. Then, mid-year, signs of slowing TPF growth became increasingly visible. As of June 2023, DPK has only increased by 6.4% year-on-year. At its peak at the end of December 2023, the DPK only increased by 3.8% year-on-year to IDR 8.234.2 trillion. Five months after Jokowi's statement, the DPK of Indonesia's banking sector suddenly accelerated. Bank Indonesia recorded DPK growth of 8.21% in April 2024. This figure is the highest since December 2022. BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said deposit growth maintained bank liquidity to ensure continued credit expansion. “The strong liquidity is reflected in the high AL/DPK rate recorded at 25.62%,” Perry said during a press conference on the results of the Board of Governors meeting in Jakarta, Wednesday (22/ 5/2024). At the same time, BI noted that as of April 2024, bank interest rates are in a stable position, although the era of high interest rates will still persist for a longer period. The deposit and loan interest rates in April 2024 were 4.59% and 9.25%, respectively, relatively stable compared to developments in the previous month. “Bank interest rates remain maintained due to adequate bank liquidity, in line with BI's Policy Mix, in line with KLM's (Macroprudential Liquidity Incentive Policy) and the impact of the prime rate transparency policy “, did he declare. According to BI data, from March 2024, credit interest rates will decrease, while savings interest rates will increase. The weighted average interest rate on credit stood at 9.25%, down from 9.28% the previous month. During the same period, interest on deposits with a maturity of 6 months, 12 months and 24 months were 5.69%, 5.83% and 3.94%, respectively. In the previous month, interest on deposits of the same duration was 5.67%, 5.80% and 3.81%. In April 2024, BI recorded 13.09% year-on-year credit growth. The strong demand for credit is influenced by supply, linked to the maintenance of a banking appetite supported by solid capital. On the demand side, Perry said, credit growth is supported by the performance of businesses and households. Based on usage type, investment credit, working capital and consumption increased by 15.69% year-on-year, 13.25% year-on-year and 10.34% year-on-year, respectively. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article A series of BI steps to protect banks from “money drought” (mkh/mkh)



