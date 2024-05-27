Trump booed repeatedly during Libertarian convention speech





WASHINGTON

Donald Trump was booed repeatedly as he addressed the Libertarian Party's national convention Saturday night, with many in the crowd shouting insults during his speech and decrying him for running up huge federal deficits and enriching pharmaceutical companies with the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When he took the stage, many in attendance jeered while some supporters dressed in Make America Great hats and T-shirts clapped and chanted “USA!” UNITED STATES! Although the audience was divided, it was a rare moment when Trump came face to face with his critics, unusual for someone used to holding rallies in front of cheering crowds.

Libertarians, who favor small government and individual freedoms, are often skeptical of the former president, and his invitation to address the convention divided the party. Trump tried to make light of this. Referring to the four criminal indictments against him, he smiled and said, “If I wasn't one before, I'm certainly a libertarian now.”

Trump expressed his gratitude to the fierce defenders of freedom in this room and called President Biden a tyrant and the worst president in American history, prompting some members of the audience to respond by shouting: it's you !

As the insults continued, Trump responded by saying, “You don't want to win,” and suggesting that some libertarians want to keep getting your 3 percent every four years.

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson won about 3% of the national vote in the 2016 presidential election, and candidate Jo Jorgensen received just over 1% in 2020.

Libertarians will choose their White House candidate at the rally, which ends Sunday. Trump's appearance was intended to court voters who might otherwise support independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who addressed the Libertarian convention Friday.

Polls have shown for months that most voters do not want a rematch between Trump and Biden in 2020. That could potentially bolster support for an alternative, including the Libertarian candidate and Kennedy, whose candidacy has allies fearing of Biden and Trump that it could be a spoiler.

Trump continued to continue his speech, saying he had come to extend a hand of friendship in common opposition to Biden. This sparked a chant of “We want Trump!” » from supporters, but they were drowned out by boos and chants of End the Fed! a common refrain from libertarians who oppose the Federal Reserve. A person holding up a sign reading No Budding Dictators! was taken away by security.

Trump tried to win over the crowd by pledging to include a libertarian in his cabinet, but that was mostly met with boos. He was widely applauded when he promised, if elected, to commute the life sentence of convicted drug website Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht and possibly release him at the end of his sentence.

This was designed to energize libertarian activists who believe government investigators overreached in building their case against Silk Road, and who generally oppose criminal drug policies more broadly. Ulbricht's case was widely discussed during the convention, and several hundred people in the crowd for Trump's speech raised Free Ross signs and chanted Free Ross! As he spoke.

Despite these promises, many people in the crowd remained hostile to Trump. One of the candidates vying for the Libertarian presidential nomination, Michael Rectenwald, said from the stage before the ex-president's arrival that none of us were big fans of Donald Trump .

Those for and against Trump have even clashed over impeachments. About two hours before he took the stage, libertarian organizers asked Trump supporters in the crowd to leave the first four rows.

They did this so that convention delegates, many of whom said they had traveled from all over the country and purchased expensive tickets to the debates, could sit close enough to hear the speech. Many of the occupants of the original seats moved out, but organizers eventually added more seats to calm things down.

The libertarian divide around Trump was reflected by Peter Goettler, president and CEO of the libertarian Cato Institute, who suggested in a Washington Post column that the former president's appearance violated the rally's core values ​​and that the party politician claiming to be libertarian had shifted to a different identity.

Trump's campaign has argued that it is part of an ongoing effort to reach potential supporters in places that are not heavily Republican, such as the former president's rally Thursday in the Bronx during a recess in his secret trial in New York.

Trump aides said before the speech that while they expected antagonism, they also hoped some members of the libertarian crowd would give Trump credit for his attendance.

The Libertarian Party, meanwhile, will try to gain support from disaffected Republicans as well as people on the left who oppose the government's perceived excesses. These voters could also turn to Kennedy.

Trump had previously praised Kennedy and once considered him for a commission on vaccination safety, but he has now changed his tone. He suggested on social media that a vote for Kennedy would be an unnecessary protest vote and that he would even take Biden over Junior.

While in office, Trump called the COVID-19 vaccine one of the greatest miracles in the history of modern medicine. He has since accused Kennedy of being a false opponent of vaccines.

In his speech to the Libertarian Convention the day before, Kennedy accused Trump and Biden of trampling on personal freedoms in response to the pandemic. Trump caved to pressure on public health officials to close businesses, Kennedy said, while Biden was wrong to mandate vaccines for millions of workers.

Biden encouraged winning the support of many prominent members of the Kennedy family, in an effort to marginalize the candidacy of their relatives.

Kevin Munoz, a spokesman for Biden's re-election campaign, also criticized Trump and top Republicans for their opposition to abortion access and support for limits on civil society, saying in a statement Saturday that freedom doesn't come free in Trump's Republican Party, and that this weekend will be just another. reminder of this.

Weissert writes for the Associated Press.

