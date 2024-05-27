Change of discourse between Xi and Putin on Ukraine – Analysis – Eurasia Review

ByArran Hope

On May 16, Vladimir Putin, newly re-elected President of the Russian Federation, visited Beijing. There he was met by President Xi Jinping for their annual meeting in person. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China (PRC) noted that bilateral relations between the two countries have withstood wind and rain, grown stronger over time, and withstood the tests of unpredictability of international storms () (FMPRCMay 16).

The meeting was accompanied by the signing and publication of a joint communiqué () (MAE, May 16). These two documents are part of the regular rhythm of Sino-Russian relations in the new era. Between these annual peaks of diplomatic activity, the two leaders and their old friends () engage in a number of other conversations, in person and by telephone (YouTube.com/CCTVMay 17).

Since early February 2022, in addition to signing three joint communiqués, the two men have met in person five times (three times to coincide with the communiqués, as well as at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4, 2022; in Uzbekistan in September February 15, 2022; and in Beijing during the Belt and Road Summit on October 18, 2023) and conducted four phone calls (February 25, 2022; New Year's Eve 2022; New Year's Eve 2023; and February 15, 2022;

The readings and texts of these 12 exchanges and agreements provide a window into the relative priorities of the two parties. The general trend is towards an increased convergence of interests towards a deepening of relations. Changes in language, in terms of changes in particular wordings, omission of certain phrases, and incorporation of new terms, can have implications for the relationship. Several are worth mentioning here.

The fall of Ukraine

One of the currents running through these communiqués and conversations is Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The first meeting and the first communiqué took place shortly before Russian troops set foot on Ukrainian territory; the first telephone call took place the day after the war began; and the rest happened in the shadow of conflict. There are some consistencies over the last 28 months. For example, whenever war is mentioned it is mostly called Ukrainian crisis (), and less frequently Ukrainian question (), it is not called war (or even special military operation, to use a preferred term). Russian characterization).

The first phone call, on February 25, 2022, is in many ways an anomaly (MAE, February 25, 2022). Other appeals always describe the relationship in positive tones, emphasizing the spirit of mutual assistance and friendship (), permanent good neighborliness (), or even the desire to maintain close contacts (). This first call, however, dispensed with such niceties. Xi coldly pointed out that the recent dramatic changes in the situation in eastern Ukraine have attracted great attention from the international community, and warned that the PRC would decide its position based on the merits of the Ukrainian issue itself. -even. Such a terse exchange is likely a reflection of the PRC's initial shock at Putin's invasion decision, and an uncertainty about how best to respond. However, as the war progressed, all disagreement disappeared. As Xi said in his last call on February 9: Looking at the path we have traveled, we have weathered many storms together. References to storms, turbulence and bad weather are frequent euphemisms used to describe an adverse international environment.

Between the three joint communiqués, the variation in the level of attention paid to Ukraine is striking. The first statement was issued before the invasion and therefore naturally does not refer directly to Ukraine. However, the second and third releases correspond more closely. The second contains nine sections, the last of which is largely devoted to the conflict, while the third contains ten, the ninth of which again focuses on Ukraine.

In the second communiqué, the Russian side appears ready to make concessions to the PRC in the way it frames the conflict, positively assessing the Chinese side's objective and impartial position on the Ukrainian issue, reaffirming its commitment to resuming the talks of peace as soon as possible. as possible, and further welcoming the constructive ideas set out in the document entitled China's position on the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. These statements should not be confused with cracks in the relationship. As the communiqué highlights, the two countries mutually support each other's fundamental interests, national sovereignty and territorial integrity and, above all, their relations are limitless and there is no no-go zone for cooperation ().

The most recent statement, however, toned down much of that rhetoric. Gone is the reference to limitless friendship, but so is much of the debate over Ukraine. The cover of the 2023 communiqué is two-thirds longer than that contained in the last version. Much of this text is almost identical, although there are some differences. The reference to the PRC position paper has been removed, for example (FMPRC, February 24, 2023). In its place is a statement that root causes must be eliminated () and a reference to the indivisibility of security (). This last sentence appears in the 2023 communiqué, but not in the section on Ukraine. Taken together, this could suggest tacit approval of Russia's assertion that its actions instigating the conflict were legitimate.

Additional language changes

Other changes in the language of these texts are worth noting. In 2023, Xi was heard telling Putin: “There are changes right now like we haven't seen in 100 years.” And it is we who are leading these changes together (), to which Putin replied, I agree. This formulation, changes not seen in a century (), was a frequent refrain last year, also appearing during the two leaders' in-person meetings as well as during their phone calls (see Brief China, November 21, 2023). He did not appear in the 2023 release, so it is not surprising that he is absent this year. But what is more notable is his absence from the records of the February 9 phone call and the May 16 meeting. It is unclear why this formulation has apparently fallen out of fashion.

A related phrase, building a new type of international relations, which appeared in last year's communiqué, has completely disappeared this year. The PRC's three global initiatives also received mixed reception in press releases. In 2022, the Russian side reaffirmed its willingness to continue working on global development initiatives proposed by China; in 2023, the three initiatives were articulated individually; but in 2024, only the Global Development Initiative was mentioned by name, while the whole was less specifically mentioned as a series of global initiatives with important and active significance ().

Another potentially concerning change is Russia's stance toward Taiwan. Putin has made it a point to affirm the one-China principle in every meeting, call and communiqué since February 2022, but this year's communiqué went further. This time, the Russian side also firmly supports the Chinese side's initiatives to achieve national unification ( ). This appears to be the first time Russia has supported the PRC's desire for unification with Taiwan, and another example of a further emboldening of these two states.

Conclusion

The change in language regarding Ukraine in the readings of the nine discussions and three communiqués issued since February 2022 suggests that, with respect to the PRC and Russia, the crisis is now less of a concern. The recalibration of language, both in terms of the phrases used and the level of attention given to the conflict, reflects a certain level of trust on both sides. The PRC unambiguously supports Russia. Initial concerns, which resulted in some censorship by the PRC, have given way to a greater sense of impunity. There is a feeling that the Ukrainian crisis is manageable and that we can now concentrate on the real task at hand: accelerating the emergence of a multipolar world.

Linguistic analysis of the type presented above along with that of additional official statements and analysis of broader political and geopolitical developments. It does, however, reiterate the PRC's support for Russia and the understanding that both go beyond the traditional model of geopolitical alliances, as the 2023 communiqué says. There is no clearer statement than that which appears at the top of the latest communiqué: the development of the Sino-Russian partnership for comprehensive strategic cooperation in the new era is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples ().