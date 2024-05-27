Rishi Sunak's summer election gamble is already backfiring for Tory leader | Andrew Rawnsley

TThe defining image of the last general election was that of Boris Johnson driving an excavator emblazoned with the slogan Get Brexit Done through a fake wall made of polystyrene bricks. It turned out to be a hunch that he was about to demolish a number of Labor seats before doing the same to the standards of public life.

Rishi Sunak made an early bid to provide the lasting visual metaphor of the 2024 campaign when he presented his hunched, soaked back to the cameras after making his announcement at Downing Street. I have never seen, and I have witnessed quite a few, a Prime Minister launch his appeal for re-election in such a lamentable manner. Even incumbents who know deep in their souls that they are doomed to lose usually manage to invest the moment with a certain authority and dignity. Mr Sunak looked like a drowned ferret during a speech that was rendered almost inaudible because he appeared uneven in the fight with pouring rain and a boombox of protesters blaring the New York victory anthem. Labor in 1997. All the jokers in Westminster were snickering: things can only get wetter. If your central election argument is that you're the man with a plan, it's best to have someone on your team who knows how to erect a cover or hold an umbrella.

Within minutes, Labor had fired Sir Keir Starmers. well designed answer. He opted for the prime ministerial look, highlighting his party's themes: end Tory chaos, time for change, start rebuilding Britain from a wood-panelled room adorned with Union Jack symbols . The Labor team embraced each other in delight at the winning contrast between their man and the scruffy Tory leader. If this is a harbinger of what is to unfold over the next six weeks, this campaign will be an extremely unequal fight between a hungry, well-oiled red machine and a demoralized and chaotic blue team.

The contest begins with the Conservatives languishing behind Labor by around 20 points in the poll of polls. No ruling party has ever fallen this far behind and won. They hope to narrow the gap between the incumbent president and his challenger, and that happens often, as the country moves closer to their choice. The most optimistic Conservative strategists are encouraged by analysis of May's local elections, which suggests Labor's real advantage is not as huge as that suggested by major polls. They shouldn't hold on too tightly to that straw. Sir Keir can see half his lead in the polls disappear and still be confident that an effective distribution of Labor support will propel him to number 10 with a very good majority.

If Mr Sunak somehow managed to keep his party in power, he would be hailed as the comeback magician of all time. In the more likely event that the Conservatives spent July 5 crawling on the ruins of a heavy defeat, people would say it was madness to call a summer election when they didn't have to. . It is difficult to identify anyone in his party who believes Mr Sunak is capable of performing a miracle, while it is easy to find people who think he has committed an act of madness. Phrases like death wish and “delusion” come out of the mouths of conservatives. A leader wants to go into a campaign with his camp cheering him on, not with a chorus of colleagues shouting that he's lost his mind.

Living under a decaying regime is not a pleasant experience for those governed by it. Presiding someone must also be unhappy

Most leaders at Westminster, myself included, expected him to postpone taking stock until he had clocked up at least two years as prime minister. Morale on the Tory side has never been high, whatever the circumstances, but it has been further depressed by the fact that Mr Sunak threw the election for the benefit of a party which believed the nomination with defeat would be delayed until later in the year. The Conservative Party is furiously asking: why on earth did he do this? The full truth won't emerge until we see the diaries and memoirs, but there are plausible explanations circulating. The case for waiting until the fall or winter to offer pre-election sweeteners had become fragile, as the state of public finances forced it to more and more improbable they would be able to make tax cuts. The closer we got to winter, the more likely there would be bad news about the deplorable state of the NHS, heightening the importance of one of the Conservatives' most acute areas of vulnerability. The Reform Party, which poses the threat to the Conservatives on their right flank, is not quite ready for the election yet, but it might have been if it had waited. Added to this was the further damage that would be inflicted on Mr Sunak's credibility by the increasing number of small boats crossing the Channel as the weather became sunnier. To leave now is to admit that things were not going to get any lighter and that they could very well have been made even darker by hanging on. He thought: why prolong the agony? said a cabinet member.

There is credible evidence that Mr Sunak has become increasingly quarrelsome with aides and colleagues in recent months as nothing he has tried has made any difference. He appears as a man trapped in the passage of time, undermined by mutinous colleagues and almost completely ignored by voters. Not master of his own destiny. By choosing to go ahead of schedule, he played the last card in his hand to take the initiative and command events, albeit fleetingly. I'm also pretty convinced by those who say it was a desperate fit of anger from someone who can't stand doing this job anymore. Living under a decaying regime is not a pleasant experience for those governed by it. Presiding over someone must also be miserable. It turns out that the Prime Minister was among those who yearned to escape the purgatory of zombie government.

I think it's not impossible that conservatives could collapse under the pressure of a battle that seems so unwinnable.

Whatever the combination of his motivations, the decision stunned and dismayed far more conservatives than it delighted. Some ministers spoke out openly against the proposal during their meeting before he visited Downing Street. Other senior ministers seethed in silence, seeing no point in objecting when the Prime Minister had already done the deed by paying a clandestine visit to the king. The Conservative leader ignored advice to wait from the party's chief election strategist, Isaac Levido. Labor was taken by surprise, but the party Mr Sunak most wrong-footed was his own. The Conservatives still do not have a candidate for many seats, even those in the battleground.

When everyone should be fighting for their party, Michael Gove and other leading Tories are behaving like rats and running away from the list ship. This is not a recipe for a confident, united conservative effort. The second full day of campaigning involved a visit by the Prime Minister to Belfast's Titanic Quarter, reinforcing suspicions that a Labor mole is organizing his schedule. I think it's not impossible that conservatives could collapse under the pressure of a battle that seems so unwinnable. This is essentially what happened to John Major's Conservatives when they embarked on a catastrophic spiral en route to the crushing defeat of 1997.

Today as then, they are up against a Labor Party whose lines of attack are well rehearsed, whose defenses appear well prepared, whose discipline is sharp, whose mood is optimistic and whose citizens are hungry for power. after a long time in the desert. of opposition. It is certain that the campaign will be a stress test for Sir Keir and will subject his party to intense scrutiny. Some sort of Labor wobble is likely down the road, but it will take an earthquake to shake expectations. There is a risk for Labor in the universal assumption that the outcome of this election is already decided before a single vote has been cast. I do not mean that the shadow cabinet will behave as if victory has been won. Losing four elections in a row concentrates minds, and Sir Keir is as fiercely anti-complacency as Tony Blair was in 97. The source of the danger for Labor is that it will underperform if its moderate supporters do not see the imperative to participate or do not feel free to vote. support other parties in constituencies where this could give the seat to a conservative candidate. This specter is already troubling members of the shadow cabinet.

On one point, Conservative and Labor leaders have a common interest. Neither wants the outcome of this election to be taken for granted, even if both believe that to be the case.