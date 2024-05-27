Olmert: “Gaza is Palestinian and must be governed by Palestinians”

Two years ago, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, in an interview with Kathimerini, highlighted the excellent relations between the Israeli and Greek people. Now, as the war in the Gaza Strip enters its eighth month of military operations, Olmert stresses to Kathimerini that he felt offended by the anti-Semitic expressions of some Panathinaikos fans during the recent basketball match against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Critical of Netanyahu's far-right coalition and the absence of an Israeli strategy for Gaza, he does not hesitate to describe as oxymoronic the reactions of the international community, which initially supported Israel's just reaction to the Hamas terrorist attack. In the same vein, the former Prime Minister describes as ridiculous and childish the comparison of Israel with Nazi Germany made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

You recently said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no strategy for the war. From there, how is the situation currently evolving in Gaza and by extension in Rafah?

There is fighting in the northern part of Gaza, in the central part of Gaza, [the southern Gaza district of] Zeitoun, and in other places that we had already liberated. We destroyed all Hamas installations; we withdrew and they came back. And this is also the nature of the confrontation in Rafah. We are still not in the center of Rafah, but the problem is that in the event that we manage to destroy all the remaining Hamas battalions, what would be the strategy?

As you said at the beginning, I think the Israeli government has no strategy for what we want to achieve. Do we want to remain the police force in Gaza forever? In other words, extend the Israeli occupation from the West Bank to Gaza? I think this will be a tragic mistake. We are strongly opposed to it!

On Wednesday, I heard that the Israeli Defense Minister also very explicitly opposed it. So I hope they come up with some ideas.

Many criticize that the war lasted longer than expected, leading to the loss of thousands of civilian lives on both sides and the rise of anti-Semitism. Do you think Netanyahu's coalition mishandled the whole situation?

First of all, yes, I think this was very clearly mishandled. And this happens because, as I said before, there is no strategy. Everyone understands that Israel must reach out to Hamas and kill as many of them as possible because it actually poses a real threat to the security and stability of this region. But, again, there was no strategy as to what further steps to take.

However, I don't think this is the cause of anti-Semitism. Anti-Semitism is as old as time and did not start now. It has been part of life for generations and generations. When Jews had no state, there was still anti-Semitism; when Jews had a state, there was always anti-Semitism.

It is true that the latest events following the massacre of Israelis in October have allowed many to express their criticism of Israel, due to the massive destruction in many areas of Gaza, which the population does not does not accept and is not ready to tolerate. . But anti-Semitism existed long before that.

And I think that this hostility is disproportionate because, frankly, when the international community said to Israel in October: you have the right to go out and kill Hamas, they knew that Hamas is located in the centers of cities, in underground hospitals, in mosques. , in schools and public establishments.

So what did they think? Will Israel fight Hamas and will civilians not be killed? Is it possible? When everyone tells Israel, the American president, the prime minister of Great Britain and even your leaders have said that Israel has the right to respond. They knew civilians would be killed. So I think the criticism needs to be balanced by a very careful examination of the circumstances and events and, in any case, I think we need to stop the war.

Therefore, I do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government. I do not support the Israeli government. I do not speak on behalf of the Israeli government. As far as I am concerned, this government should be overthrown instantly, but I will not share the observation that Israeli soldiers are criminals deliberately killing innocent people. This is not true.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu said he was not ready to move from Hamastan to Fatahstan. What do you think is the political outlook for Gaza? And second, does Israel wish to maintain its troops in the region or will it withdraw its forces as it did in 2005?

Look, I'm in favor of a two-state solution. I believe that Gaza is Palestinian and should be governed by Palestinians. Who should the Palestinians be? It is up to the Palestinians to decide. I frankly think there should be a reformed and strengthened Palestinian Authority, and they should make the changes. It's not up to us to do it. It's up to them to do it.

Among the changes they may have to make are splitting the position of president, what they call a ceremonial position, and appointing an executive prime minister who will have the power to appoint the representatives needed to govern Gaza. .

Gaza must be Palestinian, but it obviously cannot be dominated by terrorist organizations, neither by Hamas nor by Islamic Jihad.

On the other hand, Netanyahu speaks on behalf of his political base, and not from a serious and realistic judgment of reality. If Israel remains in Gaza, there will be endless clashes, endless terror, unlimited Israeli casualties, almost daily, just as happened in Lebanon. And there was no benefit to staying there, just like there is no benefit to staying in Gaza.

In Gaza, we destroyed most of Hamas' military power, we destroyed many tunnels, maybe 12,000 to 14,000 troops and most of their command posts. And if necessary, in the future we must achieve complete military victory. But at this point we must stop the war and bring back the hostages. This is more important than anything else.

During the recent meeting between the Greek Prime Minister and the Turkish President, the latter mentioned that more than 1,000 Hamas terrorists were being treated in Turkish hospitals. After this official position, will Israel-Türkiye relations be negatively affected?

They are already negatively affected. Listen, I know President Erdogan very well. I had a very good relationship with him for a long time. But unfortunately, President Erdogan is an Islamist and he based his political power on Islamic movements. I remember the day he told me that Abu Mazen was not Palestinian. Only Hamas is Palestinian. So I'm really sorry that Erdogan took this to the extreme. And this definitely and unfortunately affects relations between Israel and Turkey.

In an interview with Kathimerini, Erdogan accused Israel of systematic massacres in Gaza and added that Hitler would have envied Israel's genocidal methods. What is your response to the Turkish accusations?

It's so ridiculous, so childish and so stupid, and I don't think they deserve any reaction. You know, I'm sure if I had asked people in Greece what they think of Erdogan, they might have used less than complimentary and not very positive expressions. Just saying that.

In conclusion, two years ago I asked you about the importance of the alliance between Greece and Israel. While Greece has stood with Israel and against the terrorist acts of Hamas, how important is Greek-Israeli friendship?

Listen, relations between us are very good. I'm not sure the relationship between Panathinaikos and Maccabi Tel Aviv fans is that good. I was somewhat insulted when I watched the matches and saw among Panathinaikos fans that their hatred of Maccabi went beyond Maccabi, to the State of Israel and the Jews.

This was not in the tradition of people-to-people relations nor in the sporting relations between Israel and Greece. In fact, the Maccabi Tel Aviv coach was the star of Panathinaikos who won the European trophy against Maccabi, his own team.

So we see that there are different relationships between the two countries and I regret that some of those relationships have been expressed in a very hostile and unfriendly way. But I hope that soon we will return to the more traditional and friendly cooperation that has characterized relations between the two countries.