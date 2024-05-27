Jokowi says rice imports represent less than 5% of total national needs. Is it true?





But it's still not enough. So a small percentage, what percentage, Mr. Director? There is no 5%, you have to import. President Joko Jokowi Widodo Said this while providing 10 kilograms of rice food aid to the Laende Warehouse Complex, Muna Regency, Southeast Sulawesi, Monday, May 13, 2024.

According to Jokowi, Indonesia still needs to import rice to meet domestic needs as Indonesia's population reaches 280 million. However, he assured that the import quota was very low, only around 5% of national needs, or 3.6 million tonnes. The Indonesian conversation contacted Riska Ayu Purnamasari, an agricultural researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), to verify the veracity of Jokowi's claims. Jokowi's statement is correct If national rice consumption requirements do not differ from those in 2023, then our rice requirements in 2024 will be approximately 30.9 million tonnes. This is based on National Food Agency: Food balance forecasts for 2023. The National Food Agency (Bapanas) even estimates that the national rice production for the whole year was 31.93 million tonnes. With an import quota of only 433 thousand tons. Based on stock figures at the beginning of the year, rice production, rice imports and annual rice requirements of 31.21 million tonnes, Indonesia is expected to have a rice surplus of 6. 3 million tonnes. However, in reality, according to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), in 2023, Indonesia will still import as much rice. three million tons. Meanwhile, in 2024, the government plans to import 3.6 million tonnes of rice. This amount of imports would be less than 5% of national rice needs. This calculation is correct because 5% of the national rice needs represent approximately 1.5 million tonnes. BPS noted that domestic rice imports reached 880,820 tonnes in January-February 2024. In fact, on May 1, 2024, BPS released that rice experienced deflation of 2.72% on a monthly basis in April 2024. After eight consecutive months of inflation, from August 2023 to March 2024, this basic food product has just experienced deflation. Deflation, which reflects falling prices, occurred because the rice harvest was expanding. Rice production continues to increase from 3.38 million tonnes in March 2024 to 5.52 million tonnes in April 2024. The hope is that rice production continues to increase, so that we no longer need to import rice from other countries. This article is the result of a collaboration between The Conversation Indonesia's Fact Check Expert Panel program with Kompas.com and Tempo.co, supported by the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI).

