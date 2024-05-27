Donald Trump flies over and attends the Coca-Cola 600 in North Carolina





Former President Trump flew over the Coca-Cola 600 in North Carolina on Sunday in his private plane, nicknamed “Trump Force One,” before attending the NASCAR race.

Trump Force One flew over the Charlotte Motor Speedway around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and was greeted with lots of applause from the crowd.

“I'm now passing Charlotte Motor Speedway – Very exciting! DJT,” the former president wrote on Truth Social Sunday.

The Coca-Cola 600 is a NASCAR Cup Series race that is the longest and only race in the series that runs day-to-night in Concord, North Carolina. The race was scheduled to kick off at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Former President Donald Trump smiles as a military aircraft performs a flyby as he watches the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 auto race, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Concord, North Carolina. This is the first time a president or former president has attended a race. at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Before Sunday night's kickoff, Trump met with Gold Star families at the race and watched the C-17 flyby from the runway, according to his deputy communications director, Margo Martin.

Videos posted by Martin showed attendees shouting “USA” and “You're our man Trump” as the former president walked toward the speedway's “Pit Road” observation box.

Trump's visit marks the first time a sitting or former president has attended a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, according to multiple media outlets. In 2020, Trump attended the 62nd Daytona 500 and served as grand marshal of the race. He was the second president in history to hold this title after President George W. Bush in 2004.

Democrats took advantage of his visit to criticize Trump and his political positions.

North Carolina's Charlotte Observer reported last week that two billboards had been hung around the city reading: “Warning: Trump's Extreme MAGA” and pledging not to allow the former president to “d 'ban abortions nationwide, increase costs for working families or rip out abortions'. our health care.

The billboards were allegedly paid for by the Democratic National Convention (DNC), according to the Charlotte Observer. The Hill has reached out to the DNC for comment.

Former President Donald Trump salutes during opening ceremonies as he attends the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 auto race, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Concord, North Carolina. This is the first time a president or former president has attended a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, currently holds a 1% lead over President Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

The former president's campaign time has been limited in recent weeks due to his ongoing hush money case in New York, where he faces 34 counts of falsifying records in connection with reimbursements made to her ex-fixer Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump's defense rested its case last Tuesday without calling the former president to the stand, and jurors were dismissed until next Tuesday, when closing statements are expected to begin. Jury deliberations will follow shortly thereafter.

Updated at 7:57 p.m.

