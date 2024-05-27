Defying police actions, PTI workers continue to challenge govt – Journal





LAHORE: Despite continued police raids, harassment and torture, second- and third-tier leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insafs (PTI) occasionally hold protests against, what they say, the fascism unleashed by the government of Punjab and the establishment.

PTI workers gathered again on Sunday and took to the city's walled streets, waving party flags and chanting slogans Hai Haq Hamara Azadi and Kaun Bachaey Ga Pakistan Imran Khan.

As protesters took to the streets, local police attacked them, baton-charged them and reportedly arrested 10 PTI workers.

When a journalist asked the head of the Gawalmandi police station why he was arresting peaceful protesters, the police officer replied: It is our duty.

Former PTI Lahore president Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood tweeted that police raided peaceful protesters in the walled city and arrested 10 party members. We strongly condemn the fascism of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

PTI Lahore President Asghar Gujjar said the police raid and arrest of party workers was pure terrorism. The Form-47 government cannot scare away the supporters of PTI founding president Imran Khan, he said.

Meanwhile, PTI Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Basra shared a video clip of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he said he saw security in Lahore when he landed there without a visa. The Sharif family should listen to Modi's sarcasm, in which he said he had landed in Lahore for a visa-free visit on Nawaz Sharif's invitation to attend his granddaughter's wedding ceremony, he said. -he declares.

Responding to an interviewer's question on Pakistan's possession of nuclear power, Mr. Modi said he had verified the power by personally visiting Lahore. I had gone to the city of Lahore without any security checks.

Hammad Azhar asked the ruling Sharif family to respond to Narendra Modi. When will you respond to Modi, if not now? he asked, adding, “You threaten the people of Pakistan on a daily basis, but you are unable to respond to the provocative statement of the Indian Prime Minister.

In his response to the Indian Prime Minister's statement, Mr Azhar said Modi's anti-Muslim policies had strengthened Pakistan's ideology and exposed its false secular ideology.

Published in Dawn, May 27, 2024

