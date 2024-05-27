Politics
Biography of Jokowi, written by PLN CEO, published in Japanese
President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) performance in Indonesia's development is currently considered a source of inspiration for various countries. This is stated in the biographical book “Jokowi Makes Indonesian Dream Come True” by PLN Director General Darmawan Prasodjo.
After being translated into English, Arabic, Korean and Spanish, the book is now published in Japanese and officially launched at the Akasaka Intercity Conference Center (AICC), Tokyo, Japan on Thursday (5/23).
The launch of the Japanese version of this book will strengthen the already good relations between Indonesia and Japan. Previously, the launch of Jokowi's biographical book was also carried out in several other countries such as South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Spain.
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
It is known that hundreds of participants, consisting of representatives of the Indonesian Embassy, academics, businessmen and Japanese students from Indonesia and several other countries, came to the AICC from Tokyo.
Indonesian Deputy Ambassador to Japan Maria Renata Hutagalung said President Jokowi's leadership has proven effective in encouraging economic activity, especially in the bilateral economic relations between Indonesia and Japan.
“The development during President Jokowi's era has been phenomenal. Many development dreams that were previously just discussed visions can be realized by Mr. Jokowi. For most Indonesians, Mr. Jokowi is a very inspiring figure and has inspired many members of the global community,” said Maria in a written statement, Monday (27/5/2024).
Maria also hopes that the launch of Jokowi's biography book in Japanese can be a source of inspiration for the Japanese people, and President Jokowi's success in leading the country will also be appreciated by academic circles.
Observer of Asian economy and international relations Prof. Dr. Tirta Nugraha Mursitama, who is also vice-chancellor of Bina Nusantara University, said that President Jokowi's expertise in reading the global situation and taking prudent decisions have allowed Indonesia to be globally competitive.
“President Jokowi not only understands the domestic situation, but he is also able to meet the challenges of competition at the global level. So, in his policies, President Jokowi takes strategic steps for broader interests,” he said. -he declares.
Tirta explained that President Jokowi presented the regulatory product of the Job Creation Law which was released to support the investment climate in Indonesia. This policy was successfully adopted and successfully supported the interests of domestic industry.
In addition, Tirta also highlighted President Jokowi's downstream industrial policy, which is an important element in increasing investment in Indonesia.
In the same vein, Hasanudin Abdurakhman, an Indonesian-Japanese consultant and businessman, explained the policies introduced during President Jokowi's era that successfully built an economic system, receiving praise from Japanese businesses.
Hasanudin also explained how the development of infrastructure such as roads and electricity under President Jokowi's administration has supported the development of industry in the country.
Not only in terms of infrastructure, Hasanudin also appreciated the regulatory adjustments made under President Jokowi's administration to support Indonesia's business climate, so that more investors would be interested in investing.
“In the past, the Employment Law was developed to ensure the welfare of workers. Today, the Job Creation Law not only supports the welfare of workers, but also truly supports the business development and ease of doing business,” he added.
According to him, over the past ten years, Indonesia has undergone a major transformation, whereas previously development was only felt in large cities. However, development is now increasingly distributed and is felt in all regions of the country and the economic structure that was previously based on consumption is now based on production, making the Indonesian economy much more productive.
Watch DetikPagi live:
Watch the video “The spirit of collaboration of the PLN in the energy transition at COP28“
[Gambas:Video 20detik]
|
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7359069/biografi-jokowi-tulisan-dirut-pln-terbit-dalam-bahasa-jepang
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump fails to submit Libertarian Party nomination paperwork after soliciting votes
- Biography of Jokowi, written by PLN CEO, published in Japanese
- General Hospital actor shot dead during attempted robbery
- Fredonia's flag football team missed prom and was invited to Grand Island
- Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot win the UCI Olympic Cross-Country World Cup in Nove Mesto Na Morave
- Gen Z is deleting dating apps. Here's what Utah-based app Mutual is trying
- Samoan Language Week Celebration – New Zealand Defense Force
- Scientists discover new molecular driver of Alzheimer's disease
- A strong earthquake hits Tonga, but there have been no reports of tsunami risk or damage
- Defying police actions, PTI workers continue to challenge govt – Journal
- Men's lacrosse loses 18-14 to Tufts in the Division III National Championship
- Donald Trump flies over and attends the Coca-Cola 600 in North Carolina