Biography of Jokowi, written by PLN CEO, published in Japanese

President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) performance in Indonesia's development is currently considered a source of inspiration for various countries. This is stated in the biographical book “Jokowi Makes Indonesian Dream Come True” by PLN Director General Darmawan Prasodjo.

After being translated into English, Arabic, Korean and Spanish, the book is now published in Japanese and officially launched at the Akasaka Intercity Conference Center (AICC), Tokyo, Japan on Thursday (5/23).

The launch of the Japanese version of this book will strengthen the already good relations between Indonesia and Japan. Previously, the launch of Jokowi's biographical book was also carried out in several other countries such as South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It is known that hundreds of participants, consisting of representatives of the Indonesian Embassy, ​​academics, businessmen and Japanese students from Indonesia and several other countries, came to the AICC from Tokyo.

Indonesian Deputy Ambassador to Japan Maria Renata Hutagalung said President Jokowi's leadership has proven effective in encouraging economic activity, especially in the bilateral economic relations between Indonesia and Japan.

“The development during President Jokowi's era has been phenomenal. Many development dreams that were previously just discussed visions can be realized by Mr. Jokowi. For most Indonesians, Mr. Jokowi is a very inspiring figure and has inspired many members of the global community,” said Maria in a written statement, Monday (27/5/2024).

Maria also hopes that the launch of Jokowi's biography book in Japanese can be a source of inspiration for the Japanese people, and President Jokowi's success in leading the country will also be appreciated by academic circles.

Observer of Asian economy and international relations Prof. Dr. Tirta Nugraha Mursitama, who is also vice-chancellor of Bina Nusantara University, said that President Jokowi's expertise in reading the global situation and taking prudent decisions have allowed Indonesia to be globally competitive.

“President Jokowi not only understands the domestic situation, but he is also able to meet the challenges of competition at the global level. So, in his policies, President Jokowi takes strategic steps for broader interests,” he said. -he declares.

Tirta explained that President Jokowi presented the regulatory product of the Job Creation Law which was released to support the investment climate in Indonesia. This policy was successfully adopted and successfully supported the interests of domestic industry.

In addition, Tirta also highlighted President Jokowi's downstream industrial policy, which is an important element in increasing investment in Indonesia.

In the same vein, Hasanudin Abdurakhman, an Indonesian-Japanese consultant and businessman, explained the policies introduced during President Jokowi's era that successfully built an economic system, receiving praise from Japanese businesses.

Hasanudin also explained how the development of infrastructure such as roads and electricity under President Jokowi's administration has supported the development of industry in the country.

Not only in terms of infrastructure, Hasanudin also appreciated the regulatory adjustments made under President Jokowi's administration to support Indonesia's business climate, so that more investors would be interested in investing.

“In the past, the Employment Law was developed to ensure the welfare of workers. Today, the Job Creation Law not only supports the welfare of workers, but also truly supports the business development and ease of doing business,” he added.

According to him, over the past ten years, Indonesia has undergone a major transformation, whereas previously development was only felt in large cities. However, development is now increasingly distributed and is felt in all regions of the country and the economic structure that was previously based on consumption is now based on production, making the Indonesian economy much more productive.

Watch DetikPagi live:

Watch the video “The spirit of collaboration of the PLN in the energy transition at COP28“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]