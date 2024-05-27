Trump fails to submit Libertarian Party nomination paperwork after soliciting votes





WASHINGTON Hours after former President Donald Trump asked Libertarians for their party's nomination and votes, the party's chairman said he hadn't submitted the proper paperwork.

“I have also learned that Mr. Trump has not submitted any nomination papers,” Libertarian Party Chair Angela McArdle announced to delegates on Sunday. “But he was nominated, and it’s good to be nominated.”

Moments earlier, the crowd at the Libertarian National Convention had jeered the man who nominated Trump.

I would like to nominate the greatest president of our time, Donald J. Trump, the libertarian said as the crowd of delegates booed loudly in response.

Another man walked to a microphone to argue that Trump was not qualified for the nomination, to which the crowd responded with applause and a partial ovation.

Reached for comment, a Trump campaign spokesperson highlighted Trump's message on Truth Social.

“The reason why I did not file documents for the Libertarian nomination, which I absolutely would have obtained if I had wanted (as everyone could see from the enthusiasm of the crowd last night!) , was the fact that as a Republican candidate, I am not allowed to have the nomination of another party,” he said in the message.

The Republican National Committee did not immediately respond to a request for clarification of party rules.

The audience heckled Trump throughout his speech Saturday night, at times hurling insults and insults. Parts of his remarks, such as his declaration that he has not started any new wars during his term, were met with applause.

Trump repeatedly asked the public to nominate or vote for him. The public, however, was constantly hostile to him, especially when they suggested supporting him.

I think you should nominate me or at least vote for me, Trump said Saturday night. The crowd booed.

There is a history of Trump being nominated by the New York Conservative Party in 2016 and 2020 while he maintained his nomination within the GOP. Trump was not the Libertarian candidate in 2016 or 2020.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for clarification of Trump's previous dual appointments in New York.

