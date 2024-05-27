Turkish cuisine evening on May 25, 2024





Ambassador Mutlu FR:]Egypt, with its history, culture, sea and sand, holds great potential as an attractive destination.

Sun May 26, 2024 | 08:31

Turkish Ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu EN welcomed distinguished Egyptian guests and foreign diplomats at the Turkish dinner held at the Cairo Embassy. The event was part of Turkish Cuisine Week, organized under the patronage of First Lady Emine Erdoan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. In his opening speech, Ambassador EN highlighted that Turkish and Egyptian cuisines are among the oldest in the Middle East and have influenced each other throughout history. He noted that the Egyptian people deeply appreciate Turkish cuisine and dishes. The EN Ambassador highlighted that each region and even each district in Turkey has its unique products, with this year's theme focusing on the cuisine of the Aegean region. He mentioned that medical and health experts recommend Mediterranean cuisine, which includes olive oil, seafood and vegetables, for a long and healthy life, free of cardiovascular diseases. He emphasized that Aegean cuisine constitutes a distinctive element of the Mediterranean diet. On this occasion, the EN Ambassador also discussed the development of Turkish-Egyptian relations in various fields, including tourism, economy, trade, industry, sports and culture. He mentioned his participation in the African Tourism Forum organized by Turkish companies and the famous Turkish Rixos Hotel in Sharm el-Sheikh. The EN Ambassador said that tourism experts and officials from Turkey who attended the forum highlighted that Egypt is the richest and most important tourist destination in Africa, with a bright future. He said Egypt's history, culture, sea and sand make it a very attractive destination. He noted that cuisine adds to the appeal of tourist destinations, pointing out that many hotels in Egypt benefit from Turkish kitchen equipment and Turkish chefs. He shared his experience of meeting Turkish chefs at Rixos Hotel during his visit to Sharm el-Sheikh. Ambassador EN mentioned that “Mahshi” or “Stuffed Grape Leaves”, filled with rice or bulgur, is a staple dish of Aegean cuisine and is popular in Turkish and Egyptian cuisines. He remembers his childhood in the Aegean region, recalling his mother preparing grape leaves stuffed with bulgur. He noted that Egyptian tourists visiting Turkey show keen interest in Turkish culinary art. The EN Ambassador also announced that Turkey would continue to provide humanitarian aid, especially food, to Gaza with all its might, stating that thousands of tons of food were ready to be shipped in cooperation with Egypt and with the support of the Egyptian authorities. He stressed that to resume humanitarian aid shipments, Israel must withdraw from the Rafah crossing and restore security. He welcomed the decision of the Egyptian presidency, following a call between President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and US President Joe Biden, to temporarily transit humanitarian aid and fuel waiting in Egypt through the Kerem Shalom crossing until a legal mechanism is established for the Rafah crossing. on the Palestinian side, demanding Israel's withdrawal from the crossing point. Ambassador EN called on the international community to exert maximum efforts and pressure on Israel to urgently provide food aid to Gaza. He added that Turkey, with the support of Egypt, is carrying out activities to help tens of thousands of Gazans who have come to Egypt. He announced that on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Turkish embassy would welcome 500 Palestinian families and share sacrificial meat with them.













