



“THEY REALLY WANT TO ELIMINATE RELIGION” The “Sinicization of religion” was first mentioned by President Xi Jinping in 2015, just after declaring his “Strike Hard Campaign” against violent terrorism. The policy was announced following a series of attacks by Uyghurs and ultimately led to repression in Xinjiang. In a cache of leaked internal Chinese government documents known as the Xinjiang Papers, a 2018 writing called “Document 10” outlines plans to control Islam across China by “actively guiding Islam so that he adapts to socialist society.” Chinese President Xi Jinping Chinese President Xi Jinping Achieving this includes an explicit plan to reduce the number of mosques, emphasizing that “the principle is to demolish more and build less,” the document says. It also states that Arabic should be banned and party members must be atheists. Another document produced by the state-run Chinese Islamic Association is titled “Five-Year Plan for the Sinicization of Islam.” He speaks of the need to enforce the use of “the common language of the nation in preaching”, to “persist in the separation of religion and education” and to ensure that mosques contain visual reminders of the importance of the State; “the national flag, the Constitution, laws and regulations; fundamental socialist values ​​and exceptional Chinese virtues.” Chinese officials also called the leaked Xinjiang documents a “fabrication” and an attempt to “defame China's counterterrorism and deradicalization efforts.” “You can't compete with the Communist Party” Ma Haiyun, an associate professor at Frostburg State University and a member of the exiled Hui community, says, “From a communist and Marxist point of view, they really want to eliminate religion. Without eliminating religions and beliefs, you really can't have loyal subjects. “You can’t compete with the CCP for social or cultural influence.” Ma Haiyun is a Hui Muslim in exile Ma Haiyun is a Hui Muslim in exile The Chinese Embassy in London told us: “Following policies that protect freedom of religious belief, China, like other countries, administers religious affairs in accordance with law. We are determined to reject and combat religious extremism. The normal religious activities of believers are guaranteed in accordance with the law and their respected customs. “Today, in more than 35,000 mosques in China, more than 20 million Muslims are free to practice their religion in accordance with the law.” Regarding the issue of mosques undergoing architectural changes, the Chinese Embassy in London said that some mosques in some areas were “built in the 1980s and 1990s or even earlier” and “have become so dilapidated as to make it impossible religious activities in windy and rainy weather. . It says local governments have responded to calls from Muslim communities and made “mosques safer, better located and cleaner.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/chinas-tightening-grip-on-islam-revealed-13088966

