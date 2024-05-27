Modi ji will do anything for power: Priyanka Gandhi targets PM Modi for disrespecting farmers. Chandigarh News

Launching her campaign in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his agriculture policies.

While addressing a Nyay Sankalp rally at the new Khannas Grain Market, Priyanka Gandhi said the Prime Minister simply did not understand the jazbaa (spirit) of Punjab and never respected the farmers who made the country self-sufficient with their blood and sweat.

The truth is (Modi) doesn't respect you at all, not at all Will do anything for power Modi ji (Modi can do anything to be in power), she said, adding that 700 farmers lost their lives protesting against the Centre's three farm laws, which have now been repealed.

He only took them back (three agricultural laws) before the general elections in Uttar Pradesh. This shows that he can do anything for power, not for farmers, she said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during an election rally in Khanna, Punjab on Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Campaigning for Congress candidate Fatehgarh Sahib Dr Amar Singh, Priyanka Gandhi said respecting its farmers was a tradition of the country, but in the last 10 years this government has only paid lip service in favor of farmers.

Beyond party divisions, our country and its politicians have always respected farmers, knowing that they filled our stomachs. But in their hearts (the Modi-led government) they do not have the slightest respect for farmers, Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that the BJP-led government has only burdened farmers with rising taxes. fuel prices and GST, among others.

Promising a guaranteed MSP law, crop damage compensation within a month and GST exemption on purchase of farm equipment if the Congress comes to power, Priyanka Gandhi said, “It is time to show the door to Modi's arrogance. He can do anything on this earth to stay in power. This time, choose the one that considers farmers and their sacrifices supreme.

Priyanka, however, did not mention Congress's INDI alliance partner and Punjab's ruling party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), even once during her speech. In Punjab, the AAP and the Congress are clashing.

She added that even though Modi makes big statements about economic growth and development of the country, why is it never visible in the life of the common man? “Why is this star only seen on television, why is she not present in every man's life?,” she says.

Invoking her late father Rajiv Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi, Priyanka said: “I am also Shaheed's daughter and granddaughter. (I am both the daughter and granddaughter of martyrs).

“So I can well understand the pain of Punjab, which is the land of martyrs,” she said, adding that Indira Gandhi also wholeheartedly supported farmers during the Green Revolution.

All 13 Punjab seats and the solitary Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on June 1.