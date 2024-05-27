Politics
Modi ji will do anything for power: Priyanka Gandhi targets PM Modi for disrespecting farmers. Chandigarh News
Launching her campaign in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his agriculture policies.
While addressing a Nyay Sankalp rally at the new Khannas Grain Market, Priyanka Gandhi said the Prime Minister simply did not understand the jazbaa (spirit) of Punjab and never respected the farmers who made the country self-sufficient with their blood and sweat.
The truth is (Modi) doesn't respect you at all, not at all Will do anything for power Modi ji (Modi can do anything to be in power), she said, adding that 700 farmers lost their lives protesting against the Centre's three farm laws, which have now been repealed.
He only took them back (three agricultural laws) before the general elections in Uttar Pradesh. This shows that he can do anything for power, not for farmers, she said.
Campaigning for Congress candidate Fatehgarh Sahib Dr Amar Singh, Priyanka Gandhi said respecting its farmers was a tradition of the country, but in the last 10 years this government has only paid lip service in favor of farmers.
Beyond party divisions, our country and its politicians have always respected farmers, knowing that they filled our stomachs. But in their hearts (the Modi-led government) they do not have the slightest respect for farmers, Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that the BJP-led government has only burdened farmers with rising taxes. fuel prices and GST, among others.
Promising a guaranteed MSP law, crop damage compensation within a month and GST exemption on purchase of farm equipment if the Congress comes to power, Priyanka Gandhi said, “It is time to show the door to Modi's arrogance. He can do anything on this earth to stay in power. This time, choose the one that considers farmers and their sacrifices supreme.
Priyanka, however, did not mention Congress's INDI alliance partner and Punjab's ruling party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), even once during her speech. In Punjab, the AAP and the Congress are clashing.
She added that even though Modi makes big statements about economic growth and development of the country, why is it never visible in the life of the common man? “Why is this star only seen on television, why is she not present in every man's life?,” she says.
Invoking her late father Rajiv Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi, Priyanka said: “I am also Shaheed's daughter and granddaughter. (I am both the daughter and granddaughter of martyrs).
“So I can well understand the pain of Punjab, which is the land of martyrs,” she said, adding that Indira Gandhi also wholeheartedly supported farmers during the Green Revolution.
All 13 Punjab seats and the solitary Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on June 1.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/priyanka-gandhi-punjab-pm-modi-9352887/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The difficult problem of putting Trump at the center of attention
- Modi ji will do anything for power: Priyanka Gandhi targets PM Modi for disrespecting farmers. Chandigarh News
- Jokowi publishes GovTech, results of the integration of many government applications
- 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in Los Angeles
- Range Riders extend walk-off winning streak
- Asian stocks mostly higher after rebound on Wall St – WCIA.com
- The Pixel 9 isn't here yet, but this key detail reveals something about the Pixel 10
- China's strengthening grip on Islam revealed | World News
- What are the reasons for being “kanjoos”?
- Google acknowledges errors in new AI feature, but insists majority of answers are still of high quality
- PM Modi, Shah, Kharge and Rahul to campaign in Odisha for final phase of polls | News from India
- Johnny Wactor, Former 'General Hospital' Actor, Killed in Downtown Los Angeles Shooting