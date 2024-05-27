The difficult problem of putting Trump at the center of attention





This concern to clearly put Trump at the center of attention is also the right way to understand the tug-of-war over the debates. Until a few weeks ago, it looked like, for the first time in more than 50 years, we weren't going to have a debate between the two major parties running for president. Over the past four years, candidates have reversed their positions on the issue of debates: although Trump backed out of one of three planned debates with Biden in 2020 and refused to participate in any of the Republican primary debates in that election In class, once he felt he perhaps had a strategic advantage by being on stage alongside Biden in this race, he suddenly became a debate evangelist, challenging Biden to debate him at anytime and anywhere. Biden, meanwhile, seemed terrified by the prospect, repeatedly refusing to engage in debate with Trump, at one point saying it depended on his behavior.

Trump's behavior didn't change, but Biden ultimately agreed to the debates for the same reason he made the videos: he needs this election to be about Trump. Don't compare me to the Almighty, Biden likes to say, compare me to the alternative. Biden believes debating Trump might be the only way to get voters to focus on his opponent.

The conditions demanded by Biden for the debates also follow the logic of the videos. Instead of accepting debates proposed by the Commission on Presidential Debates which, according to tradition, would have taken place in front of a live audience, Biden stipulated that the debates would be held in a television studio with only the two candidates and the moderators. Furthermore, for the first debate, scheduled for June 27, the Biden campaign requested that the candidates' microphones be active only during the speaking times allotted to them. Just like in the videos, Trump and Biden will face off; just like in the videos, Biden will be able to get a word in through it.

Despite Trump's four years in the White House, even though he took over one of our two major political parties, remade it in his image and bent it to his will, he continues to be, at in many ways more of a media creature (and creation). than politics. It's his greatest strength, freeing him from certain Washington rules and expectations, but at the same time, it's also a vulnerability that makes it easy to reduce him to something bizarre, laughable, and, above all, petty. X-rated videos do something similar by essentially aligning Biden with voters. Just like them, he looks at Trump and is speechless. In one video, Biden listens as Trump bizarrely compares himself to Aleksei Navalny. What is he talking about ? » asks Biden.

For Biden, the debates will have been worth it if the image voters remember is not necessarily that of him, appearing vigorous or fast-paced, but rather that of his opponent lacking an enthusiastic crowd, shouting into a microphone extinct. . And if not, Biden will have to find another way to lead this race toward the alternative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/26/magazine/trump-reaction-videos-biden-campaign.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos