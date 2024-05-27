Morning briefing: May 25, 2024

ISTANBUL

Here's a roundup of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including the UN special rapporteur on Palestine urging member states to impose sanctions on Israel, Israel's continued offensive in the Strip Gaza, Russia's deadly attack in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and Arab foreign ministers speak with the French president on steps to end the war in Gaza.

BEST STORIES

The UN special rapporteur on Palestine has urged member states to impose sanctions on Israel and an arms embargo until it puts an end to “this madness”.

” Let's be clear. As the ICJ orders Israel to end its offensive in Rafah, Israel is intensifying its attacks on the city,” wrote Francesca Albanese on X.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), in its latest ruling on Friday, ordered Israel to immediately suspend its military offensive in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, where more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians had sought refuge .

At least 35,903 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, the besieged enclave's Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

A ministry statement added that 80,420 other people were also injured in the attack.

“Israeli attacks have killed 46 people and injured 130 others over the past 24 hours,” the statement said.

At least two people were killed and 35 others injured in the Russian attack on a hypermarket in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to its mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Terekhov said two aerial bombs were dropped, accusing Russia of “intentionally targeting” the civilian facility. Four people are also missing, he added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack “madness” and complained about the lack of air defense systems, urging international partners to provide them as soon as possible.

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss measures to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said Arab diplomats discussed with Macron “necessary actions to end the Israeli war in Gaza.”

The talks also focused on maintaining “the unhindered delivery of aid (to Gaza), as well as promoting the political path based on the two-state solution”, he added.

NEWS IN BRIEF

More than 20,000 patients are waiting for the Rafah border crossing to open to leave the Gaza Strip for treatment, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Sunday that they had captured Israeli soldiers during an operation in the Gaza Strip.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would continue to pressure Israel through trade and diplomacy until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration puts an end to the killings in the Gaza Strip.

Algeria and France signed an agreement concerning the memory and recovery of Algerian archives from the period of French colonization (1830 – 1962), according to media reports.

At least 20 people have been killed in a massive fire at a gaming zone in India's western state of Gujarat.

The United States has expressed concern over China's two-day military exercises around Taiwan.

A senior Australian minister has urged Israel to “respect” an order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to end its military attack on the southern Gaza Strip.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said his helicopter made an emergency landing due to bad weather.

The death toll from a massive landslide in a remote region of northern Papua New Guinea has risen to more than 300, according to a lawmaker.

BUSINESS AND ECONOMY

Turkey on brink of disinflation, central bank chief says

After peaking in May, Turkey's inflation rate will decline significantly, Turkey's central bank governor said, adding that his country was on the brink of disinflation.

Fatih Karahan stressed that the bank began a process of monetary tightening last year.

“While the initial rise in inflation in the post-pandemic period was due to supply chain issues and rising energy prices due to the war in Ukraine, the subsequent period was characterized by a strong demand,” he said at the first Albaraka World Summit in Istanbul. , titled Global Perspectives of Islamic Economics: Fundamentals and Needs.

SPORTS

Barcelona retains Women's Champions League title

Spain's Barcelona retained the UEFA Women's Champions League title with a 2-0 victory over their French opponents Olympique Lyon in the 2024 final.

Barcelona broke the deadlock in the second half of the Bilbao final at the San Mames Stadium. Spanish star Aitana Bonmati's shot was deflected by Lyon's Vanessa Gilles before entering the net in the 63rd minute.

Barca consolidated their victory in added time as Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas fired a powerful first-time shot that beat Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

Inter's Martinez named best player in Italian Serie A; Calhanoglu receives Best Midfielder award for 2023-24 season

Italian Serie A has announced the winners of the best player and manager awards for the 2023-24 season.

Inter Milan's Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez was named the best player overall, while his teammate, Turkish international midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, was named the best midfielder of the 2023-24 season.

Alessandro Bastoni, also of Inter, was named best defender, while Inter manager Simone Inzaghi, who already won his 20th Serie A title a few weeks ago, won the title of coach of the season.

