Labor would revive smoking ban, says shadow minister

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill was not included in the legislation which will be rushed through by MPs before Parliament prorogues on Friday.

Labor would revive Rishi Sunak's plans to ban young people from legally smoking after they failed to become law before the general election, a shadow minister has said.

Asked if Labor would reintroduce it, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said: “If we are elected, we will achieve this and make it less likely that young people will smoke rather than vote conservative. »

The Prime Minister, who surprised many at Westminster by calling a summer election earlier this week, said he was “disappointed” that the law would not be written into law before the July 4 vote.

But speaking to reporters on the campaign trail on Friday, he said the bill, seen as a key test of his political legacy, was “proof of the bold action I am prepared to take.”

“That’s the kind of Prime Minister I am. That’s the type of leadership I bring,” he said.