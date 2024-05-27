Politics
President's ideas well received by international experts
An English-language publication highlighting President Xi Jinping's ideas on water governance was welcomed by international experts, who noted its potential to offer solutions to countries grappling with a worsening water crisis by climate change.
The experts shared their observations at the 10th World Water Forum, which took place over eight days and concluded on Saturday in Bali, Indonesia. The event included Tuesday's launch of the book Water Governance in China: Perspectives of Xi Jinping.
One of the key elements of the book is an innovative philosophy on water governance proposed by Xi in 2014. It focuses on “prioritizing water conservation, balancing spatial distribution, adoption of systematic approaches and exploitation of the roles of government and the market”.
The President highlighted that water governance includes multiple aspects, such as development and utilization, regulation and allocation, as well as conservation and protection.
The current primary focus, in terms of mindset, awareness and action, is water conservation, and “we must prioritize water conservation to orchestrate a coordinated approach to water governance throughout the cycle,” according to the book.
Li Guoying, minister of water resources, says in the book's foreword that Xi, who is also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, proposed this philosophy from the strategic perspective of achieving sustainable development of the nation Chinese.
The President also provided insight into a series of important theoretical and practical issues, including why water issues should be addressed in the new era, and what should be done and how to do it, thus forming a set of new concepts, ideas and strategies for water governance, Li said.
“Guided by its water governance principles, China has achieved historic successes and experienced transformative changes and improvements in water governance,” the minister said, highlighting the country's ability “to prevent floods and droughts, to save, optimally allocate and use water efficiently. natural resources, and protect and manage river and lake ecosystems.
With only 6 percent of the world's freshwater resources, China has managed to ensure food and water security for nearly 20 percent of the world's population and contributed more than 18 percent of global economic output, noted Mr. Li.
Highlighting the book as the first systematic introduction to water governance principles and technologies in China, Li Lifeng, director of the Land and Water Division at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations , said he believed it would contribute to the countries' future water management practices. around the world.
With a series of methods and concepts ranging from water conservation and storage to flood management, China has a range of practices that can be shared with other countries, he said .
Philippe Gourbesville, president of the International Association for Hydroenvironmental Engineering and Research, said the book “presents a strategy for China to address the major issues that will arise in the coming decades, particularly water security.” 'water “.
Nebiyou Kassahun, China Water Resources and Hydropower Research Institute, a doctoral student specializing in hydrology and water resources, said: “The book gives a detailed description of the philosophical aspects of water conservation in all of China, and I think it's a good idea to share this with the rest of the world. »
“I also appreciate the fact that General Secretary Xi Jinping is able to highlight these things, because this is actually a very current global issue, a global issue right now,” he said. -he adds.
Pedro Liberato, former director general of the international relations department of the Portuguese Ministry of Environment and Climate Action, praised China's timely attitude on water governance.
China's experiences in water resources management are of significant global importance, particularly as the country adapts its water governance strategies to meet the evolving challenges posed by climate change, a- he declared.
“China has experience that is very important to gain right now,” Liberato said, adding that the nation recognizes “that some of the good solutions from a decade ago are no longer the best because of extreme events.
