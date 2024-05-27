



ISLAMABAD: Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz on Sunday claimed that he was being pressured on political grounds but asserted that he would not bow down to anyone.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the real estate mogul said he had been pushed to the wall and was facing constant losses in his business.

But he didn't mention who was pressuring him and why.

The real estate tycoon is known for his ties to political parties, the media as well as the civilian and military establishment, and has been considered untouchable in the past.

Dawn contacted a number of political experts and politicians, but almost everyone was reluctant to comment on his sad story, saying he had not revealed who he held responsible for his woes, nor why. he was under pressure.

However, it is widely believed that Malik Riaz was referring to the Al Qadir Trust/University case, which was filed by the NAB against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. They were the main defendants in the 190 million corruption case. The case alleges that while Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his wife obtained land spread across hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd to legalize Rs 50 billion, which was identified and returned to the country by the British authorities .

On January 9, an accountability court froze the assets of five co-defendants in the case, including Malik Riaz and his son Ahmed Ali Riaz, who were declared offenders for not participating in the investigation.

Currently, the real estate tycoon is said to be abroad.

In his post on X, Malik Riaz said: All my life, Allah has always guided me to respect my principle of not taking political sides or being used by one party against the other. For over a year now, I have been under immense pressure to compromise, but I will never allow anyone to use me as a pawn for political purposes.

This, he said, was a recurring pattern of victimization against him and his company for launching cutting-edge projects in Pakistan.

From 1996 to today, I have been punished for contributing to the progress of the country. I have faced such pressures in the past with absolute courage and strength. Even today, personally, I can say this with the greatest certainty about my corpse, he added.

Despite my illness and distress, I remain steadfast in the face of this adversity, enduring daily financial losses and being completely pushed to the wall, but I will not give in to any pressure tactics. Allah will guide me and help me get through this difficult phase with dignity, he said.

Reacting to the tycoons' statement, former president and PTI leader Arif Alvi said the pressure cooker would burst one of these days.

And who will suffer the damage? Not those who provided escape routes to foreign countries, but we, loyal Pakistanis, who decided to live and die in our country, he said.

Published in Dawn, May 27, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1835937/wont-bow-to-political-pressure-malik-riaz-says-in-cryptic-tweet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

